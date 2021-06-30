Battle Ground fireworks vendors voluntarily forego sales this Fourth of July

When Dan Hernandez of the Knights of Columbus received the news that fireworks use in the city of Battle Ground was banned, he took immediate action. The Knights of Columbus is one of four nonprofit organizations that received a permit to sell fireworks in the city of Battle Ground.

“As Knights, we’re called to make a difference in people’s lives,” he said. “Our board made the decision to not sell fireworks this year; the safety of our community is much more important.”

The Knights of Columbus organization, founded in 1882, is committed to making a difference in their local communities through faith, charity and patriotism.

“While we’re not selling fireworks, our stand will remain open. 100% of fireworks proceeds were to help fund programs for children, scholarships, and for the hungry and the homeless,” explained Dan. “We invite the community to stop by and get to know our organization and our values. We hope that people will support our efforts and donate what they may have spent on fireworks.”

The Knights of Columbus stand is located just off Main Street and 20th Avenue in the Albertsons parking lot.

A united decision

The three remaining fireworks permit holders – the Battle Ground Elks, Battle Ground Four Square Church and the 2022 BGHS Grad Night Committee – have all announced that they are foregoing sales, citing a sense of responsibility, and the safety and well-being for the community as a whole.

These organizations rely on fundraising, such as fireworks sales, and the generosity of donors to fund their programs that support the community. The city encourages citizens to become familiar with their work and support their efforts.

Battle Ground Elks

The Battle Ground Elks have invested in the Battle Ground community for many years. They support the Family and Community Resource Center, helping meet the needs of families faced with housing instability and economic challenges. Recently, they donated to the National Diaper Drive to support the essential needs of young families. Ongoing programs include scholarships for Battle Ground students, a Breakfast with Santa for kids with special needs and support for veterans.

In lieu of their fireworks stand, the Battle Ground Elks invite you to their Family Barbecue Open House on Saturday, July 17, from 3 – 9 p.m. Burgers, brats and beverages will be available for purchase, and there will games for the whole family. Here’s your chance to show off those corn hole skills, and support the efforts of the Elks organization. The Elks Lodge #2589 is located at 907 SE Grace Avenue in Battle Ground.

Battle Ground Four Square Church

The primary use of the fireworks fundraiser for Battle Ground Four Square Church was to fund Church Camp for middle and high school students. The four-day camp gives kids a special opportunity to grow in their spiritual lives. Contact the church if you would like to support their efforts.

BGHS Grad Night

The Battle Ground High School Class of 2022 is a short year away from graduating from high school and entering adulthood. The BGHS Grad Night Committee offers all graduates a celebration worthy of this important milestone. 70% of Grad Night fundraising comes from fireworks sales. Grad Night provides a safe environment for students to have fun and celebrate their accomplishments. To support the 2022 BGHS Grad Night, contact Co-President Michelle Beall at 360-904-7307 or at listitwithmichelle@gmail.com. You may donate via Venmo @BGHS Grad Night, or by mail at PO Box 854, Battle Ground, WA 98604.

Comments

comments