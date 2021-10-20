Battle Ground City Manager submits recommended 2022 budget to city council

Battle Ground City Manager Erin Erdman has submitted the 2022 recommended budget to the city council. The $55 million budget is balanced and includes the city’s general operating fund as well as utilities and capital funds.

The city council will review and discuss the proposed budget at upcoming meetings and hold a series of public hearings before adopting a final budget in December.

Planning for the 2022 budget began in January of this year when Erdman and department heads, responsible for the delivery of city services, performed a five-year comprehensive needs assessment. The team used a conservative approach to forecasting revenues and expenditures.

“Our strategic planning process ensures we are allocating resources carefully, with a focus on efficient operations and long-term sustainability,” said Erdman. “A single year’s budget can impact future years’ service levels – it’s our job to make sure those impacts are positive.”

City council goals and priorities determine where available resources are allocated within the budget. The council has adopted goals and priorities based on community input and values.

The recommended operating budget for 2022 maintains increased funding for street preservation projects, public safety and beautification.

The proposed capital budget, with funding from $8.9 million in grant dollars, includes several transportation projects to improve safety and the flow of traffic. Projects include improvements to the intersection at West 15th Avenue and Main; at Northwest 12th Avenue and First Street, the construction of additional turn lanes at the SR 502/503 intersection; and the addition of a pedestrian pathway along SR 503 between Main Street and Onsdorff Boulevard.

Three budget-related public hearings, scheduled for Nov. 1, Nov. 15 and Dec. 6, give community members an opportunity to address the city council on the proposed budget.

To access the city manager’s recommended budget, a calendar of city council meetings and more information related to the budget process, visit the city’s online Guide to the 2022 Budget Process.

