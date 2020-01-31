Battle Ground awarded for excellence in financial reporting

The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has been awarded to the City of Battle Ground by the Government Finance Officers Association.

The award recognizes the city for demonstrating a spirit of transparency and full disclosure in its 2018 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report. The award is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.

“The City of Battle Ground is committed to maintaining a standard of excellence in financial reporting, accountability and transparency,” said City Manager Erin Erdman, “this is the 17th consecutive year the City has earned this recognition.”

The City of Battle Ground Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for 2018 is available on the City’s website at www.cityofbg.org/165/Financial-Reports.

