Auditor, Accessor and Treasurer open Joint Lobby to in-person services

As part of the governor’s Washington Ready reopening plan, the Clark County Auditor, Assessor and Treasurer have reopened their Joint Lobby to in-person services beginning Wednesday, July 7.

The Joint Lobby will be open to walk-in customers on Mondays and Wednesdays and for appointments only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Office hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Joint Lobby is located on the second floor of the county’s Public Service Center at 1300 Franklin St.

Anyone visiting or working in Clark County buildings who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 are not required to wear a face covering.

Staff in the Joint Lobby provide a wide variety of services for the three offices including:

  • Marriage licenses
  • Property tax payment receipt
  • Property tax relief programs
  • Document recording
  • Real estate excise tax receipt

Seniors and persons with disabilities applying for property tax exemptions and deferrals are encouraged to take advantage of making a scheduled appointment in lieu of visiting the Joint Lobby on open walk-in days.

Customers still can access online processes and services for all three offices, and a secure processing drop box is located on the first floor of the Public Service Center. For online services, go to these websites:

