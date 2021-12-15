Assessor, auditor and treasurer remind residents of holiday closures

Clark County offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24 in observance of Christmas and Friday, Dec. 31 in observance of New Year.

County Auditor Greg Kimsey, Assessor Peter Van Nortwick and Treasurer Alishia Topper remind residents and business owners that the joint lobby on the second floor of the Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St. will be closed on those days. The joint lobby is the public-facing customer service center for all three offices.

The Elections and Auto License office at 1408 Franklin St. also will be closed on those days as are licensing subagents located throughout the county. A list of subagents is on the county website at https://clark.wa.gov/auditor/licensing-locations.

Find more information on the Assessor, Auditor and Treasurer’s offices, including regular operating hours on the county’s website www.clark.wa.gov.

