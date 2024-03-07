Application deadline for fireworks permits is March 22, 2024

The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office is taking lottery applications for four retail firework permits to be assigned by lottery. Fireworks cannot be sold in Clark County without a permit.

Applications for the permit lottery can be obtained on the county website at https://clark.wa.gov/community-development/fireworks. Only one completed application may be entered per person or organization.

All lottery permit applications must be received at the Fire Marshal’s Office no later than 4 pm Friday, March 22, 2024, regardless of how they are submitted.

Applications may be delivered or mailed to the Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office, 505 N.W. 179th St., Ridgefield, WA 98642. Applications postmarked on March 22 will not qualify. The lottery will take place the week of March 25. Applicants chosen by lottery will be contacted immediately.

Contact Info:

Curtis Eavenson, Assistant Fire Marshal, 564.397.2186 ext. 3320, Curtis.eavenson@clark.wa.gov