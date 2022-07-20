Anne McEnerny-Ogle receives Outstanding Public Transportation Board Member award

Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle has been named 2022 Outstanding Public Transportation Board Member by the American Public Transportation Association. McEnerny-Ogle has served on the C-TRAN Board of Directors since 2014 and has helped lead C-TRAN through some of the most important times in its history.

“I am humbled and honored by this selection, and I am grateful to be a part of C-TRAN’s continuing success story,” McEnerny-Ogle said. “Vancouver has rich history and an amazing future ahead of us, and C-TRAN will be a big part of that. You can’t have a thriving city without a thriving public transportation system. The many accolades C-TRAN has received are a testament to the entire agency and the community that supports it.”

“Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle is a tremendous leader and advocate for public transportation, and I can think of no one more deserving of this incredible honor,” said C-TRAN CEO Shawn M. Donaghy. “She is a trailblazer not only in transit, but in creating a vision for a better community. The mayor has succeeded at every step. I’m extremely grateful for her service to C-TRAN and to our region.”

The award was officially announced this month as part of the annual APTA Awards, which recognizes transit systems across North America. As Outstanding Public Transportation Board Member this year, McEnerny-Ogle joins rare company among other leaders in the transit industry who have received this honor.

McEnerny-Ogle was recognized for playing a key role in shaping the future of transportation for C-TRAN and Southwest Washington. She served as a key member of the board when C-TRAN launched The Vine, its first bus rapid transit alignment, in 2017, which was also the first BRT system in the region’s history. She helped set the stage for the second branch of The Vine, now under construction on Vancouver’s Mill Plain corridor. McEnerny-Ogle is also a strong advocate in larger transportation discussions both regionally and nationally, making sure Southwest Washington’s voice is heard and represented.

McEnerny-Ogle is now in her ninth year on the C-TRAN board, having served three of those years as chair. That’s far from the only place she is a strong voice for public transportation locally. McEnerny-Ogle also serves on the Southwest Washington Regional Transportation Council, among other local organizations.

The APTA Awards highlight the best of public transportation in North America each year. McEnerny-Ogle and the rest of this year’s award winners will be honored at APTA’s national TRANSform conference in October.