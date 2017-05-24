Spratt named Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Woman of the Year

Paige Spratt, an attorney with the Vancouver office of Schwabe, Willamson & Wyatt, has been crowned the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) 2017 Woman of the Year.

In its 13th year in Oregon and Southwest Washington, and 28th year nationwide, LLS’ Man & Woman of the Year campaign challenges leaders from all industries to make a significant impact on the cancer landscape. Each candidate builds a team, taps their personal networks and hosts events to raise money and awareness for cure research, education and patient financial assistance.

Spratt successfully raised more than $50,000 during her campaign, which included a wine tasting fundraiser at Stavalaura Vineyards & Winery in Ridgefield.

Dr. Yale Popowich, a reconstructive surgeon with Portland Plastic Surgery Group, was crowned Man of the Year.

