Scarbrough named to Clark College Board of Trustees

Clark College welcomed a new trustee and said farewell to an outgoing trustee at its June 7th Board of Trustees meeting. Board President Paul Speer and College President Dr. Karin Edwards welcomed Marilee Scarbrough to its governing board, and thanked Trustee Rekah Strong, who has served on the board for a decade. Strong is the executive director of Educational Opportunities for Children and Families.

Dr. Edwards said, “Rekah has been a champion for Clark College. She cares deeply about students and their families and promotes education as an equalizer for those who have been marginalized. Her intentional actions and commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion have fostered meaningful cultural change during her tenure here.”

Scarbrough has been legal counsel for the Vancouver School District since 2011. Previously she served as the policy and legal services director for Washington State School Directors’ Association, and counsel for the Washington State House of Representatives’ Higher Education Committee. She was also staff attorney for Pierce County Teamchild; and a public defender for the Pierce County Public Defenders’ Office. Scarbrough holds a Juris Doctor from University of Oregon Law School, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English literature from Whitman College.

“I am excited to serve my community in this new role,” said Scarbrough. “I look forward to working with the Clark College board and administration to inspire learners to excel, transform lives, and strengthen our increasingly diverse community.”

The Clark College Board of Trustees is responsible for strategic planning, development and approval of college policies, and approval and oversight of the operating budget. The Board also seeks to ensure the quality and relevance of college programs and provides stewardship of public resources. In this role, the Board

Each of the five members of the college’s Board of Trustees is appointed by the governor of Washington and serves a five-year term. They must live within the college’s service district, which includes Clark, Skamania and western Klickitat counties. The Board of Trustees generally meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month. If you are interested in participating on the board, learn more here.

2023-24 Board of Trustees

Paul Speer, Chair

Cristhian A. Canseco Juarez, Vice Chair

Jeanne Bennett

Denise Gideon

Marilee Scarbrough

About Clark College

Founded in 1933 and celebrating its 90th year, Clark College provides residents of Southwest Washington with affordable, high-quality academic and technical education. It is a public community college offering more than 100 degree and certificate programs, including bachelor’s and associate degrees; professional certificates; high school diplomas and GED preparation; and non-credit community and continuing education.