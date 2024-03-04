Rodriquez selected Superintendent of Ridgefield School District

The Ridgefield School District announced that Dr. Jenny Rodriquez has been selected as its next superintendent, effective July 1, 2024. The hiring is subject to agreement of final contract terms between Dr. Rodriquez and the School District.

Dr. Rodriquez brings over two decades of extensive experience in public education, spanning various administrative, certificated, and classified roles, and a demonstrated commitment to student success. “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Jenny Rodriquez as our next superintendent,” said Brett Jones, president of Ridgefield School District’s Board of Directors. “Her proven leadership and unwavering commitment to student success make her a great fit for Ridgefield. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated teachers, supportive parents, and engaged community members whose invaluable input has played a crucial role in this decision. Together, we look forward to continuing to build a bright future for all Ridgefield students.”

Dr. Rodriquez’s professional journey in education began as an elementary school secretary and attendance clerk in Richland, WA. She continued pursuing her passion for education by earning her bachelor’s degree in history from Washington State University. Subsequently, she completed a master’s degree in teaching and a doctorate in educational leadership, both from WSU.

While earning her advanced degrees in education, Dr. Rodriquez taught middle and high school social studies and English Language Arts. Later, Rodriquez assumed leadership roles as a high school principal and later as the executive director of teaching and learning in the Pasco School District in 2013. Since 2021, Dr. Rodriquez has served as the assistant superintendent of teaching and learning in the Yakima School District.

In her application for the superintendent position, Dr. Rodriquez emphasized her core values of honesty, transparency, and continuous learning. She stated, “Foundational to my work is a passion and commitment to the success of every student.” Dr. Rodriquez is known for her clear, direct, and kind communication style, which she believes fosters an environment where every individual is encouraged to thrive and contribute their unique skills and talents.