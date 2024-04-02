Rob Stewart Joins Laurus Wealth Management

Laurus Wealth Management has announced the addition of Robert Stewart to our team as a Senior Financial Advisor. With an impressive 21 years in the financial services industry, Robert brings a wealth of experience to our firm. Most recently, he served at CUSO Financial at Columbia Credit Union, where he honed his skills in wealth management and financial planning.

Robert’s extensive experience and professional designations, including AWMA® (Accredited Wealth Management Advisor℠) and CRPC® (Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor℠), make him an invaluable asset to our team. His commitment to providing personalized financial guidance aligns perfectly with our mission at Laurus Wealth Management. We are confident that his experience will greatly benefit our clients in their financial journeys.

Robert’s role at Laurus Wealth Management will involve working closely with clients to develop tailored financial strategies that address their unique needs and goals. His deep understanding of the financial industry and dedication to client success make him a perfect fit for our team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Robert Stewart to Laurus Wealth Management and look forward to the experience he will bring to our clients and our community, where he has served as Board Chair at Clark County Family YMCA, the Club President at the Rotary Club of Vancouver Metro Sunset and is a current Board Member for the Northwest Association of Blind Athletes, in addition to other civic and charitable organizations,” said Founder and Wealth Advisor Michael R. Burgoyne, ChFC, CFP®.

About Laurus Wealth Management

Laurus Wealth Management, based in Vancouver, Washington, offers comprehensive financial services to clients throughout the United States. They specialize in assisting individuals navigate the complexities of investment management, retirement planning, business succession, college savings, and estate/legacy planning. Their personalized approach focuses on clients’ needs, aspirations, and desired financial outcomes. With a team of experienced professionals, Laurus Wealth Management commits to supporting clients through every life stage. They emphasize building long-lasting relationships and tailor their guidance to each client’s unique situation.

For more information, visit their website at Laurus Wealth Management