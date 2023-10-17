Rizvic Joins Columbia Credit Union as VP of Digital Experience

Columbia Credit Union announced that Edina Rizvic has joined their team in the newly created position of Vice President of Digital Experience. She comes on board with 13 years of financial services savvy in operational, branch, lending, and strategy roles, while holding a Project Management (PMP) certification.

“Delivering exceptional member experience is the minimum goal at Columbia Credit Union,” said Colleen Boccia, Columbia CU’s SVP Chief Marketing Officer. “By introducing this new role guiding exceptional experience on the digital side, Edina will be setting our strategic direction, defining our vision, and creating roadmaps for an enhanced digital banking and payments member experience.”

“I am thrilled to help carry out Columbia Credit Union’s vision of being the most trusted, respected, and sought-after financial institution by providing innovative digital solutions,” said Rizvic. “Digital product solutions can have enormous impacts in making our members’ financial lives better.”

A Northwest neighbor for the past decade, Rizvic is one of the leaders of the Global Women’s Leadership Network Portland/Vancouver chapter—helping engage and advance women in the credit union industry—and has served as a mentor to the princesses for the Portland Rose Festival Court.

