RIFF Names Alan Hwang as Chief Executive Officer

Vancouver based Riff Agency announced the appointment of Alan Hwang as Riff’s next Chief Executive Officer. Recognizing and building upon Alan’s significant contributions to the growth of the Riff team and the agency’s portfolio of core services, Alan will now provide executive leadership to all operational, staff, service, and client support functions of the organization. He will continue to work closely with Riff’s team of design, creative, software, and strategic growth professionals to expand and maximize the integrated value of the agency to clients, partners, and our broader community. Hwang assumed the role of CEO effective January 2, 2024.

Alan has twelve years of agency experience leading client and organizational growth. During his tenure as Chief Growth Officer, Alan has made foundational contributions in crafting the long-term vision for the firm, improving profitability, supporting community, and driving successful client partnerships, while maintaining Riff’s core values.

“Alan’s proven track record of people-focused results through integrated mentorship and accountability has yielded significant impact to both Riff’s clients and the overall health of the agency as a community of high impact creative minds and professionals.” Said Casey Wyckoff, Founding CEO. “Bringing an endless supply of energy, creative disruption, and passion for championing the success of those around him, Alan embodies the ideal leadership mentality and culture of a truly differentiated creative agency. Riff remains dedicated to nurturing and empowering those big ideas that can shape our world for the better and this is an ideal time to transition executive leadership of the team to Alan to chart an exciting and impactful course for the firm.”

In his new role, Alan will also be charged with leading and expanding Riff’s startup and venture efforts, continuing to position the firm as a centralized resource for the visioning, resourcing, and launch of disruptive, competitive, and meaningful ideas into commercial and community marketplaces.

“As a collective, the Riff team provides an incredible value-add – the high ability to strategically deploy marketing, creative, and team strategy tactics that lead to a healthier bottom line. Over the last year, we have seen this balanced approach of creativity and analytical thinking, powered with an entrepreneurial mindset, unlock a new level of success for our clients. They’re able to think bigger and let us worry about the details of how to get there. I’m excited to lead this incredible team and see what we can accomplish together in this next season of Riff.” – Alan Hwang, CEO