PeaceHealth names two new Chief Hospital Executives

PeaceHealth is pleased to announce the appointment of two distinguished leaders to key positions within the organization. Following a national search, Cherelle Montanye has been named chief hospital executive at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Washington. Kendall Sawa will return to PeaceHealth as chief hospital executive of PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview, Washington, having started his career at PeaceHealth in 1997.

Cherelle Montanye has been an integral part of the PeaceHealth St. John team since 2017, serving as chief administrative officer. Her strategic vision and leadership have played a crucial role in guiding PeaceHealth St. John’s performance through the challenges of the pandemic and advancing the organization’s key quality and growth initiatives.

Reflecting on her appointment, Montanye shared, “I am energized to join PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center during this exciting time of growth and expansion,” said Cherelle. “I look forward to leading our dedicated caregivers and embracing Southwest and the community.”

Kendall Sawa, returning to PeaceHealth from Providence Portland Medical Center, brings a wealth of experience and accomplishments. Notable among his achievements at Providence was leading as interim chief executive of Providence Willamette Falls Hospital.

Prior to his time in Oregon, Sawa spent more than 15 years at PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center, where he established himself as a dedicated and quality-driven leader.

Kendall shared, “I am thrilled to come back to PeaceHealth and contribute to the exceptional care and service provided to our community. I started my career at PeaceHealth in 1997 so this feels like I am returning home.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Cherelle and Kendall to their new roles,” said Richard DeCarlo, executive vice president and chief operating officer. “Their leadership and dedication exemplify our PeaceHealth mission, and we look forward to the positive impact they will continue to make within our organization.”