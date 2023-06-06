PeaceHealth names Shanks as Chief Nursing Officer

PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center has named Tanya Shanks-Connors as Chief Nursing Officer (CNO). She joined PeaceHealth on June 5.

Shanks-Connors brings more than two decades of experience to the role, most recently serving as Vice President, Chief Nursing Officer for Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center in Gresham, Oregon. Prior to Legacy Mt. Hood, Tanya served at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland. Her time there included managing the Oregon Burn Center and Legacy Emanual Outpatient Burn/Wound Clinic, and later serving as the clinical director for numerous departments including trauma, emergency, and critical care.

Shanks-Connors brings demonstrated success in inspiring teams and optimizing performance through people-focused leadership, and she is known as trusted visionary leader with a collaborative style that fosters trust and engagement, removes barriers and promotes a patient-centric environment.

“We are pleased to welcome Tanya to the PeaceHealth family,” says Sean Gregory, Chief Executive PeaceHealth Southwest. “She brings a wealth of experience with a strong history of leading high-performing teams, and we share the same deep commitment to our Mission of providing compassionate, quality care to those we serve.”

As the CNO, Tanya will assume responsibility for leading the strategy, development and service standards to support nursing, nursing practice and clinical applications. She will be responsible for overall clinical outcomes, operations, personnel and financial performance for her assigned areas.

Tanya holds a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Linfield Good Samaritan School of Nursing in Portland, a Master of Business Administration from George Fox University in Portland, and a Master of Science in Nursing, Nursing Leadership from Western Governors University.

About PeaceHealth: PeaceHealth, based in Vancouver, Wash., is a not-for-profit Catholic health system offering care to communities in Washington, Oregon and Alaska. PeaceHealth has approximately 16,000 caregivers, a group practice with more than 1,200 providers and 10 medical centers serving both urban and rural communities throughout the Northwest. In 1890, the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace founded what has become PeaceHealth. The Sisters shared expertise and transferred wisdom from one medical center to another, always finding the best way to serve the unmet need for healthcare in their communities. Today, PeaceHealth is the legacy of the founding Sisters and continues with a spirit of respect, stewardship, collaboration and social justice in fulfilling its Mission. Visit us online at peacehealth.org.