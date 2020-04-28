On Line Support names John Vanderkin VP Operations

On Line Support, a technology consulting firm headquartered in Vancouver, Wash., announced John Vanderkin as VP Operations today. In this position, Vanderkin will lead cross-functional execution of strategies, systems and processes to support Best-in-Class service delivery, team development and growth.

In his most recent role as president of Employer’s Overload, a staffing and supported employment organization, Vanderkin focused on increasing stakeholder value, business development, process improvement and building strong high-performing teams. His professional career also includes experience in distribution, manufacturing and data management.

“We are excited to have an individual of John’s caliber and experience join our team,” said On Line Support President Eric Olmsted. “Having worked with On Line Support on previous projects, John is already familiar with our team, our products and our community, so he’ll be able to hit the ground running making a positive impact on our operations.”

Vanderkin, a Pacific Northwest native, grew up in Portland, Ore. He and his wife Peggy have resided in Vancouver for 20 years, where they raised their four children.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of the future of one of the region’s top technology consulting firms,” Vanderkin said.

Active in the community, Vanderkin serves on the Executive Board for Workforce Southwest Washington and Chair of the Partners in Careers Personnel Committee. He is also actively involved in opportunities to alleviate homelessness and poverty, and to support strong regional economic development.

About On Line Support: On Line Support, headquartered in Vancouver, Wash., provides technology consulting and management services for Pacific Northwest businesses. Founded in 1998, On Line Support was named Best in Business 2015 – 2020, Fastest Growing Business in 2017 and 2018, and received the Vancouver Business Journal’s Family Owned Business Award in 2019. Visit www.ols.technology for more info.

