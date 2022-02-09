New Vice Chair Appointed to PeaceHealth Board

Carol Aaron, a highly regarded member of the PeaceHealth Board since joining in January 2021, has been named vice chair of the PeaceHealth Board. With a deeply held commitment to community health, Carol’s passion for organizational and talent development is backed by her experience working with high-performing teams in not-for-profit health systems.

Carol retired in 2019 after more than 30 years of healthcare experience, most recently serving as executive vice president, chief administrative officer at PeaceHealth. In addition to her service with our organization, she also held executive leadership roles at St. Joseph Health System and Sutter Health.

Helping launch initiatives to improve governance, leadership and organizational development to advance a culture of high engagement in the communities she served, Carol will seamlessly and gracefully step into the vice chair role.

About PeaceHealth

PeaceHealth, based in Vancouver, Wash., is a not-for-profit Catholic health system offering care to communities in Washington, Oregon and Alaska. PeaceHealth has approximately 16,000 caregivers, a medical group practice with more than 900 providers and 10 medical centers serving both urban and rural communities throughout the Northwest. Visit us online at peacehealth.org.

