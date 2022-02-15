New Chief Medical Officer For PeaceHealth Medical Group

Lisa Ivanjack, MD, has joined PeaceHealth Medical Group as chief medical officer (CMO). As CMO, Dr. Ivanjack will work closely with executive and medical staff leaders at both PeaceHealth Southwest in Vancouver and PeaceHealth St. John in Longview. For the PeaceHealth Medical Group, she will oversee safety, quality and medical care integration within our communities and networks of care.

Dr. Ivanjack most recently served as chief medical officer of Pacific Medical Centers, an affiliate of Providence Health System. She has 20 years’ experience as an Internal Medicine clinician and in medical leadership positions. She has a proven track record of quality improvement successes.

About PeaceHealth: PeaceHealth, based in Vancouver, Wash., is a not-for-profit Catholic health system offering care to communities in Washington, Oregon and Alaska. It has approximately 16,000 caregivers, a group practice with more than 900 providers and 10 medical centers serving both urban and rural communities throughout the Northwest. In 1890, the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace founded what has become PeaceHealth. Visit us online at peacehealth.org.