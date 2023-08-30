Nandita Gupta, MD Named Chief Medical Officer at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center

Vancouver based PeaceHealth has announce the appointment of Nandita Gupta, MD, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview.

Gupta was previously at Oregon Health and Sciences University where she served as the Associate CMO at its Hillsboro Medical Center campus and had leadership roles in its cardiovascular services line. She also brings leadership experience from her time with Legacy Health System, underscoring her deep knowledge of the local market and her executive experience.

Dr. Gupta is respected across the Portland market as a talented physician leader with a strong work ethic, broad clinical expertise, and the ability to build collaborative teams that deliver results.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Gupta to the PeaceHealth family,” said Cherelle Montanye, PeaceHealth St. John Chief Administrative Officer. “She brings a wealth of leadership experience and is widely respected among the medical community.”

Dr. Gupta will work closely with the PeaceHealth St. John executive team as well as medical staff and medical group physician leadership. She will also be an important addition to the PeaceHealth senior physician leadership team made up of other PeaceHealth hospital and medical group CMOs.

She received her Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree from the Maulana Azad Medical College at the University of Delhi, India. She completed her internship and residency at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York and her fellowship in cardiology at the Oregon Health and Sciences University in Portland, Oregon. Additionally, Dr. Gupta completed her Healthcare MBA in June 2022 at OHSU.

