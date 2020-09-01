Movers & Shakers 9/1/2020

KATHERINE CORY

Columbia Springs recently welcomed Katherine Cory as the new executive director. Cory succeeds Maureen Montague, who is leaving her role to pursue a Master of Arts in Theology and Leadership.

Bringing a dynamic background in fundraising, community relations, environmental stewardship and advocacy, Cory will lead the organization that serves as a premiere setting for the Clark County community to connect to nature. She fosters a deep understanding of the mission of Columbia Springs, a cause close to her heart.

Cory developed strong roots to the environment early in life, getting her feet wet through spawning counts with Oregon Trout. She is an avid hiker, angler and gardener.

“Columbia Springs is a place that I have been dreaming to be a part of. I am excited to have the opportunity to enable people to develop lasting, personal connections with nature. Building on a strong legacy, I am committed to growing Columbia Springs’ relationships with community and corporate leaders to sustain, diversify and expand our impact in Clark County,” Cory said.

Prior to joining Columbia Springs, Cory was development director for the Sandy River Watershed Council. She graduated from Mt Hood Community College with an Associates of Applied Science, focusing on Forestry and Wildlife Management. Her nonprofit affiliations include volunteering with Oregon Trout, Friends of Trees and most recently with the Friends of the Sandy River Delta.

Columbia Springs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on the Old Evergreen Highway in Vancouver, Wash. Its mission is to offer a unique setting and educational experiences that foster greater awareness of the natural world and inspire stewardship.

ANINA ESTREM

Anina Estrem has joined FISH of Vancouver as operations manager. She has a decade of experience working with food banks and pantries, including rural food programs, federal food access programs, school food pantries and Oregon Food Bank. She has a master’s degree in public policy specializing in food justice from Portland State University. To learn more about FISH of Vancouver emergency food assistance programs, visit www.fishvancouver.org or call 360-695-4903.

DAVE HAVENS, JONATHAN HAAS, SHANE PHILLIPS AND JAMES JOHNSTON

Core Commissions recently welcomed back Dave Havens. The chief product architect co-founded the Vancouver-based financial technology company with Founder and CEO Kirt Phillips in 2005 when he designed Core’s industry-leading sales commission rules engine. He returns and brings his 20 years of hands-on software development and data architecture experience to the team. In his new role, Havens will lead all technology-related operations with oversight on best practices, software requirement specifications and programming. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in software engineering technology from the Oregon Institute of Technology.

Jonathan Haas has accepted a new role as product development supervisor. Having joined the Core Commissions organization in February 2016, Haas primarily works behind the scenes in a development role managing and maintaining servers, administering databases and rolling out Core feature upgrades. He graduated with a computer science degree from Seattle Pacific University and joined Core after a position as a software developer at Faithlife, working on Logos Bible Software.

Shane Phillips, who has been overseeing implementation at Core Commissions since November 2014, will now act as implementation manager. Phillips ensures that the Core toolset is being used in the most efficient and practical manner to meet the needs of our customers. ETL data mapping, report creation, troubleshooting and resolving complex technical issues are all under his domain. He holds a degree in atmospheric sciences with a minor in applied math from the University of Washington. He joined Core Commissions after a summer stint as a line cook at The Bad Monkey in Ocean City, Maryland.

James Johnston, a key part of the Core Commissions organization since September 2017, has been promoted to managed services supervisor. As lead of Core’s Managed Services Division, Johnston is key in managing a full project lifecycle including requirements gathering, functional design, installation, user acceptance testing, issue resolution and production implementation. He works closely with clients making sure Core exceeds customer expectations. Johnston graduated from Western Washington University with a degree in management information systems.

T. RANDALL GROVE AND PHILIP B. JANNEY

Landerholm, P.S. congratulates estate planning and probate attorneys T. Randall Grove and Philip B. Janney, who have been selected to the 2020 Washington Super Lawyers list. Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. Only 5% of the lawyers in the state are selected to Super Lawyers.

Comments

comments