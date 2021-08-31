Movers & Shakers 8/31/2021

JEREMY TORTORA

The Ridgefield School District recently announced the hiring of Jeremy Tortora as its newest administrator. Tortora will serve as an assistant principal at Ridgefield High School. Tortora replaces Barnaby Gloger, who recently resigned after accepting a position in another school district.

Tortora is currently the associate principal in charge of curriculum and assessment at Hudson’s Bay High School in Vancouver. He has worked for the Vancouver School District since 2005, where he started as a biology and chemistry teacher at the Vancouver School of Arts and Academics and has been at Skyview High School for a decade. After earning his administrative certification in 2017, Tortora has served as the Dean of Students, Associate Principal and Athletic Director at Skyview High School before transferring to Hudson’s Bay.

“I am incredibly excited to join the team at Ridgefield High School,” Tortora said. “I strongly believe that connecting the community to our schools in collaboration and celebration of our students is a key to our shared success. I have a deep passion for positively impacting students on a daily basis, and I look forward to working each day to support and build an amazing staff that prioritizes student success in all that we do.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeremy to the Spudder family,” said RHS Principal Christen Palmer. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position, and we look forward to working in collaboration with him as we serve our students and the Ridgefield community.”

Tortora has a bachelor’s degree in Pre-Med/Applied Health and a master’s degree in Secondary Education from Azusa Pacific University in Azusa, Cali. He earned his Administrative Leadership Certification from Washington State University Vancouver and has an extensive background in coaching varsity football, track and freshman basketball.

LOURDES SALMONTE-GARCIA

The Greater Vancouver Chamber recently welcomed team member Lourdes Salmonte-Garcia, the newest Marketing and Communications Specialist, working to position the Chamber as the premier business organization in the region.

Salmonte-Garcia attended University of Puerto Rico, Rio Piedras Campus, earning a bachelor’s degree in Art of Communications Journalism & Information and obtaining the summa cum laude honor. Salmonte-Garcia comes to the Chamber with experience in media and advertising, publishing, digital marketing and promotions. Kicking off her professional career as a journalist and transitioning her approach with the rise of digital media to include online, Salmonte-Garcia brings with passion to the Chamber her entire professional experience that ranges from communications and media to other fields including education, economy and real estate.

Salmonte-Garcia will set and guide the strategy for all communications and marketing efforts, building external relationships with the Chamber’s stakeholders, which include area businesses, media, municipal partners, workforce agencies and volunteers. Salmonte-Garcia’s bilingual experience will also allow the Chamber to continue growing in members and reaching a wider audience in the business community.

Vice President of Membership & Operations Janet Kenefsky said: “The timing of Lourdes joining our growing team is perfect as her role will have a heavy emphasis on brand management of the Chamber’s new identity, an almost two-year endeavor that launched recently including a new logo, new website and a new headquarters for the Chamber. We are thrilled to have her expertise at the Chamber.”

TAMI NESBURG

The business leaders’ organization Identity Clark County has honored longtime regional banking executive Tami Nesburg as Director Emeritus.

Nesburg is senior vice president and Director of Commercial Banking for Pacific Premier Bank. Its parent company, Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI), has more than $20 billion in total assets, focuses on bringing custom banking and lending solutions to clients in Clark County and nationwide.

Nesburg has 39 years of banking experience and has served many regional commercial and construction clients. The community-minded executive joined Identity Clark County’s board of directors in 2000 and has served continuously for 22 years, including roles on the group’s executive committee.

As a Director Emeritus, Nesburg joins other long-time community leaders Elie Kassab of Prestige Development, Ron Frederiksen of RSV Building Solutions and Scott Campbell of The Columbian newspaper. The group’s sole Chair Emeritus is Tom Mears of The Holland, Inc.

ALEXANDRA “HANNA” JOHNSON

Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty recently announced the hiring of Alexandra “Hanna” Johnson as their Vancouver managing broker.

A Vancouver local for the past 13 years, Johnson knows the Vancouver real estate market like the back of her hand. Since beginning her real estate career in 2016, she has worked for reputable real estate agencies such as Berkshire Hathaway and a nationally ranked boutique team. She has successfully negotiated well over 100 residential transactions and this experience will serve her well in leading the Cascade SIR Vancouver office.

Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty has the most experienced real estate professionals throughout Oregon & SW Washington with the best marketing, administrative and leadership team.

KRISTINA BAUSKA

Kristina Bauska joins Cascadia Technical Academy Foundation as the new executive director. She is responsible for the general operations of the Foundation, including accounting, donor records and reports, policy compliance and business operations. She has 12 years working in retail, hospitality and nonprofits with accounting and treasurer experience.

Bauska has also worked in education for 14 years. The last seven years were at Cascadia Technical Academy as a student advocate. She took over the executive director position in April 2021. Dennis Kampe will continue as the Foundation’s development director.

The Cascadia Technical Academy Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) foundation supporting Cascadia Technical Academy programs and students.

CODY LINDBERG AND CRAIG BANTA

Matrix Roof & Home recently announced the hiring of Cody Lindberg, field supervisor, and Craig Banta, estimator. Lindberg brings a wealth of carpentry experience to the Matrix team. In addition to industry knowledge, he has owned his own handyman service company. Banta served seven years in the United States Military. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration: management information systems. He graduated from WSU Vancouver and is currently enrolled in the MBA program.

Matrix CEO Wendy Marvin said: “We are excited to have Cody and Craig join our Matrix team. They bring a variety of experiences that are critical in taking the company to the next level.”

Matrix Roof & Home is a woman-owned general contractor established in 2007. The company provides roofing, handyman and renovation services for small interior and exterior home repairs. The company was awarded the Small Business of the Year Award in 2018 by the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce.

JOHN JASKIEWICZ JR. AND CARA DOTY

Johansson Wing Architects, PC (JWA) recently welcomed John Jaskiewicz Jr. to their dynamic team of architects. Jaskiewicz made the journey to Southwest Washington from Cincinnati, Ohio, to join Johansson Wing. He brings with him his expertise in BIM Management, project management and 10-plus years of architectural experience.

“I would consider myself a ‘general practice’ architect in the sense that I’m comfortable working on just about any building type as I have experience working on most building types,” Jaskiewicz said. “I tend to function this way in most aspects of life, I would rather learn a little about everything than specialize in one thing. As a team member, I am a pragmatic dreamer. I love to think outside the box then think outside the building and outside of the solar system if we can get there. Then I reel ideas back in applying practicality and sensibility, understanding the parameters we have to work with.”

Jaskiewicz joins the firm as the new BIM Manager and will help further develop the firm’s technological and graphic ability. He will also be continuing in his role as an Architect/Project Manager bringing his special talents and insight to further strengthen the firm.

Johansson Wing Architects, PC (JWA) also recently welcomed Cara Doty as their new office manager, taking lead over client service and office administration, as well as lending aid to HR and helping to shape and promote healthy office culture.

Doty’s extensive experience in business and office administration, finance and client service makes her a perfect fit for the complexities of Johansson Wing’s team, projects and client interactions.

“I knew from the moment I met the team at Johansson Wing that I wanted to join their crew,” Doty said. “I’ve always thrived in environments that allow me to wear many hats and flex many muscles. JWA has a culture that supports their team and aids in both personal and professional growth, which is so valuable as both an employee and as a person, and I am so glad to help support this culture and grow with them.”

Despite starting her career in nonprofits and teaching, Doty made the switch to business administration and operations management, specializing in workflow management and client relations during the last six years working in several local downtown Vancouver tax and accounting firms.

EMBER SHANAHAN

Cascadia Development Partners has welcomed Ember Shanahan to their team as capital relations manager. Shanahan has worked in real estate for more than 15 years, most recently as the VP and Commercial Manager for Old Republic Title of Oregon.

“I have known and admired Cascadia since their inception in 2014,” she said. “With their core values and mission of developing quality projects, along with the amazing partners and employees I feel this transition will be a perfect fit. I’m excited to be on board working with investors and lenders on many more amazing projects for our communities.”

David Copenhaver, the company’s president, said: “We here at CDP are excited to have Ember join our team. I believe her talents, expertise, enthusiasm and reputation will be a positive contribution to the growth of our company as we continue to strive to deliver excellence in community enhancing projects.

Shanahan is a graduate of Washington State University and is currently involved in many organizations, including the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties (NAIOP), Commercial Association of Brokers (CAB) and the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) as well as several nonprofits. She resides in Camas with her husband and two children.

