Movers & Shakers 8/2/2021

MANDIPA MASIKE

Mandipa Masike has joined Workforce Southwest Washington (WSW) as a paid summer intern. Masike, a Washington State University Vancouver senior studying strategic communication and business administration, hopes to become a public relations specialist working with diverse businesses and empowering historically underserved communities. During her 200-hour internship through WSUV’s Future Leaders Project, she is assisting WSW with an outreach project to learn more about what current college students and future job seekers look for in a quality job and the potential unique impacts this could have on future jobs in the market. This research will help inform WSW’s efforts to provide needed resources for this population and others. Masike will be developing and leading outreach efforts and will also be job shadowing staff and meeting community partners to help her make connections and develop a professional network.



Workforce Southwest Washington (WSW), a nonprofit organization, funds community prosperity by investing in services that help individuals gain skills to obtain good-paying jobs or advance in their careers and help companies recruit, train and retain workers. Since 2003, we’ve invested more than $100 million in Southwest Washington. WSW is the Local Workforce Development Board (LWDB) designated by federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) legislation to oversee the public workforce system in Cowlitz, Wahkiakum and Clark counties. Learn more at www.workforcesw.org.

DANIELLE CHANCEY, HELEN MCCANN, BRANDI TOWNER AND JAZMYNN HOFFMAN

Danielle Chancey has joined the Furry Friends Executive Committee. She has taken on the tasks of secretary, fundraising and events. She has been a foster parent taking care of kittens since 2019. She comes to the organization with management and business skills. She works full time as a realtor at Danielle Chancey Real Estate with Keller Williams Premier Partners and donates the rest of her time to help the kitties at Furry Friends.

“Animal rescue is my biggest passion in life,” Chancey said. “I’ve found fostering very fulfilling, but I wanted to become an even bigger advocate for Furry Friends and the cats in our care. Joining the Executive Committee allowed me to do just that and has been a very fun and exciting change for me. I look forward to helping our organization reach its next levels and to continue pushing us forward in cat rescue both locally and throughout Washington state. When I’m not working or volunteering, I enjoy camping with my husband and dog, kayaking nearby and playing board games with friends.”

Helen McCann has joined the Furry Friends Executive Committee as the treasurer. She is a Certified Public Accountant as well as a Chief Financial Officer for a small credit union.

“As far as why I volunteered for Furry Friends, I have watched Jaimie Garver (FF President) get involved in the organization and have seen how passionate she is about finding homes for cats in need,” McCann said. “Her example led me to volunteer as treasurer. I also love cats and have been a lifelong friend to them. I currently have four cats, two of which came from Furry Friends. Love the organization and its mission and am happy to be of service to Furry Friends and help cats find their forever homes.”

Brandi Towner has added the title of vice president to her other duties of adoption councilor and intake liaison. She is a member of the Executive Committee and comes to the organization with management, accounting and business skills. She works full time in escrow at Clark County Title and wants to donate the rest of her time to help the kitties in the care of Furry Friends.

“I have always enjoyed volunteering at various organizations and helping within the community throughout the years,” Towner said. “My strong passion to help animals led me to Furry Friends. It has been so enjoyable and rewarding.”

Jazmynn Hoffman is the new volunteer coordinator for Furry Friends. She has experience in a veterinary setting doing billing/accounting, customer service, collections and more. In addition to handling all the volunteer issues she is also an adoption councilor introducing cats to potential adopters.

“I started volunteering when I adopted my first cat from Furry Friends,” Hoffman said. “I saw how it was a great place and I admired everyone’s dedication to the kitties, so from then on I knew I wanted to be involved in the organization. It has been a great experience getting to know all the cats and people in the organization.”

Furry Friends is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit no-kill cat rescue serving Clark County, Wash., and adjacent counties. Founded in 1999, they are a volunteer run organization that rescues and adopts out homeless, relinquished and abused cats. They shelter and care for them as long as it takes to find them forever homes. They provide medical exams, medications, spay/neuter, food and litter for more than 300 cats each year.

Comments

comments