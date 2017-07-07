Movers & Shakers 7/07/2017

DIANNA KIELIAN

Dianna Kielian has been named senior vice president of mission, theology and ethics for PeaceHealth. She begins her new role on August 21.

In her role at PeaceHealth, Kielian will help lead system-wide ministry efforts to attain strategic initiatives while helping to safeguard the organization’s culture, mission and values.

Kielian comes to the Vancouver-headquartered organization from CHI Franciscan Health, where she served as the mission services and ethics executive for nearly two decades. She has more than 35 years of experience building and strengthening the mission and core values at various not-for-profit healthcare systems.

In her new role, Kielian will report directly to Liz Dunne, president and CEO of PeaceHealth.

“Dianna is an innovative partner who has a deep understanding of the important intersection between healthcare and spiritual values,” said Dunne.

“I am thrilled to have such a strong servant leader with a proven track record joining the PeaceHealth senior executive team, and I look forward to the inspiration her spiritual guidance will provide for everyone in the PeaceHealth community.”

In addition to her work within Catholic healthcare, Kielian is an avid community volunteer. She is currently the president of the board of the Tacoma Community College Foundation and a board member for the Pierce County United Way, where she recently finished a two-year stint as their campaign manager.

MATT OLSON

The Camas-Washougal Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Riverview Community Bank, named Matt Olson as its 2017 Business Person of the Year, last month.

Olson is the owner and president of Robertson & Olson Construction, a locally-owned, full-service general contractor, located in Camas.

Olson was recognized for purchasing and developing Camas Meadows Golf Club and additional properties around the club, providing office space for companies including Plexsys, SafeFire and Logitec.

Additionally, the chamber said, Olson and his company have consistently given back to the community through annual events such as Concerts for a Cause, Hometown Holiday and Camtown.

JEFF GRUBB

Financial services veteran and current Wells Fargo executive Jeff Grubb announced plans to retire on next month after a 35-year career.

Based in Vancouver, Grubb is currently an executive vice president and senior managing director for Wells Fargo’s wealth management business. He oversees close to 650 Wells Fargo team members in Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Utah and Colorado who provide a wide range of financial services to clients to help them succeed.

“He (Grubb) has built a reputation for team member and client advocacy, insightful leadership and volunteerism. His contributions will not only have a lasting impact on our business, but also on the people he worked with over the years,” said Tim Traudt, head of regional management for Wells Fargo Private Bank. “We will miss Jeff’s many contributions to Wells Fargo, but know that he will continue to have a meaningful impact on those organizations and causes that he supports.”

Grubb earned both a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s degree in business administration at Stanford University. He serves as secretary for the Columbia Willamette Goodwill and as a board member of Vision Finance in Rwanda and the Murdock Charitable Trust.

AREI JAMES & COLTEN JOHNSON

WRK Engineers, a Vancouver-based structural engineering company focused on structural engineering and seismic design, recently announced a pair of new hires: Arei James and Colten Johnson.

James comes to WRK from Gonzaga University where she received a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering. Her previous experience includes five years of experience as a structural steel detailer as well as multiple structural engineering internships.

On the engineering side, James specializes in the design of educational, commercial and industrial structures. She is also interested in the structural dynamic analysis of existing buildings.

Johnson comes to WRK from Kansas State University where he received a bachelor of science degree in architectural engineering. His previous experience includes residential construction, reinforced concrete column research and commercial steel design.

In his new role, Johnson will be working on a variety of commercial and residential projects designing with most building materials.

PETR BURUNOV, TOM COOK, TONYA RULLI & BRAD SKINNER

Clark College Foundation welcomes four individuals to its board of directors: Petr Burunov, Tom Cook, Tonya Rulli and Brad Skinner.

Burunov is president of Ambassador Wealth Management, an independent financial planning firm based in Vancouver.

Before launching his business in 2009, he worked as a client manager for Bank of America and financial advisor at Merrill Lynch.

Cook is the co-founder and CEO of Pacific Bells and World Wide Wings, one of the largest franchisees of Taco Bell and Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants in the United States.

In total, Cook operates nearly 200 restaurants, with over 150 being Taco Bell restaurants in Oregon, Washington, Ohio, Tennessee, Mississippi and Wisconsin.

Rulli is the owner of the Law Office of Tonya Rulli, a firm specializing in all aspects of family law.

Before starting her own firm, Tonya spent 13 years at Clark County’s Prosecuting Attorney’s office. She left as a senior deputy prosecuting attorney and spent most of her career focusing on domestic violence and child abuse cases.

As a trial lawyer, she has argued more than 100 cases with a lengthy record of success.

Skinner has more than 30 years of experience in the transportation and logistics industry in the United States and Mexico.

Currently, he serves as a board member for OmniTRAX and Contanda LLC, and as an adviser and consultant for multiple private businesses and organizations. Previously, Skinner was the vice president of business development for Greenbrier Companies.

Comments

comments