Movers & Shakers 7/7/2020

JOHN COLGATE

The Building Industry Association of Clark County has appointed John Colgate, owner of Affinity Homes LLC, as chairperson for the summer edition of the New Homes Tour presented by Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation. This appointment will mark the second year Colgate has will hold this prestigious position.

The New Homes Tour was created by the Building Industry of Clark County to streamline the process for homebuyers to compare builders and communities as well as get ideas for building their new homes. This event is provided at no cost to the attendees, making it an excellent way for families to view homes in person.

“To me, it is a privilege to be involved in the planning of this event,” Colgate said. “I am thankful to have the opportunity to collaborate with some of the best and brightest in our industry. The annual event continues to grow, which is a testament to the volunteers, staff and builders dedicated to making this a fun family event not only for potential homebuyers but also for the entire community.”

As chairperson, Colgate will be responsible for collaborating with the committee to find ways to enhance its attendees’ experience.

JESSICA HEMARD, MARCUS LOWE, DENNIS HENDERSON AND ANDREW DORSEY

Locally based Opsahl Dawson, founded in 1979, is pleased to announce the addition of the following new employees:

Jessica Hemard is an experienced CPA who joins Opsahl Dawson in the role of Manager. Hemard is based in Auburn, Ala., where she works remotely for the firm. Hemard is a graduate of the University of Georgia where she earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting and taxation, respectively. She earned her CPA license in 2009 while working with a regional Georgia CPA firm where she gained financial statement auditing and tax experience. Most recently, Hemard worked as a tax manager for five years at a local Alabama public accounting firm. At Opsahl Dawson, Hemard manages individual and business tax return preparation as well as provides tax consulting.

Marcus Lowe hails from Eastern Washington and joins Opsahl Dawson as a Senior. Lowe earned his Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Utah Valley University and his master’s degree in accounting from the University of Oregon. Prior to joining Opsahl Dawson, Lowe worked in both the public and private accounting industries where he obtained a wide variety of experience. Lowe is excited to step back into public accounting where he can help multiple clients. Lowe works in Opsahl Dawson’s entity group with an emphasis in business tax planning and consulting.

Dennis Henderson joins Opsahl Dawson as an Associate. Henderson was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest. Henderson received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Weber State University in Ogden, Utah, graduating with cum laude honors. Prior to joining Opsahl Dawson’s team, Henderson gained accounting and tax experience working with small businesses. At Opsahl Dawson, Henderson works in the firm’s entity group where he prepares corporate tax returns.

Andrew Dorsey grew up in Vancouver and joins Opsahl Dawson as an Associate. Dorsey has passed the CPA exam and earned his degree in business administration from Portland State University, majoring in accounting and graduating cum laude. Dorsey specializes in individual, trust and estate tax returns in Opsahl Dawson’s individual tax group.

CYNTHIA BOMAN THOMPSON

Johnson Bixby, a locally based financial planning, investment management and tax advisory firm, recently hired Cynthia Boman Thompson, MS, CFP® as their COO/CFO.

In this new role, Thompson will manage operations and help further develop the growing

Johnson Bixby team of financial planners and client service team members. She’ll also identify opportunities to enhance Integrated Tax Services, Johnson Bixby’s sister company, which provides tax planning and preparation services plus bookkeeping and accounting services for businesses, nonprofits and individuals.

For more than two decades, Thompson has worked with a variety of businesses and teams, helping them grow and succeed in all the ways that matter. Most recently she worked at Cinder Staffing as vice president of client relationships. Prior to that, she held a variety of finance and operational roles at Audigy Group.

Currently, Thompson is both the president of the Financial Planning Association of Oregon and Southwest Washington as well as on the board of directors for the Portland chapter of Financial Executives International.

FARLEIGH WINTERS, TREVOR WELTZER, KOURTNEY STRONG, HEATHER WINKEL, ERIC NIELSSEN, KRISTINA DAARUD, MEGAN OLSON AND AMY NOE

LSW Architects is celebrating the appointment of eight new Associates. The individuals are current architecture and interior design team members.

The firm recognizes the impact that each of these team members make and the long-term value they bring.

“We are very grateful for these amazing people and their unique talents, experience, and commitment to excellence every day,” said Esther Liu, Principal at LSW.

When it comes to team development, LSW focuses its efforts on honing unique skills, commitment to the firm’s values, and mentorship. This is what drives firm’s overarching mission of love and service to community.

JULIANNA MARLER

Julianna Marler, CEO of the Port of Vancouver USA, has been selected to serve on the Washington State Joint Transportation Committee’s Advisory Board for the Statewide Needs Assessment.

The Statewide Needs Assessment is an effort that will help legislators set priorities and identify alternative revenue options for Washington state transportation projects over the next 10 years. The comprehensive study will examine potential projects and determine where funds should be allocated based on needs and available revenue resources.

Representing the Washington Public Ports Association, Marler is one of 18 members of the advisory committee, which consists of organizations that represent various jurisdictions and transportation modes, which are directly impacted by the allocation of transportation funds.

“I am honored to be chosen to represent Washington ports and serve with this team of distinguished leaders,” said Marler. “Our work will help shape the future of transportation in the state and establish priorities over the next 10 years.”

The advisory committee is tasked with providing legislators with the final recommendations for consideration during the 2021 legislative session. The report will include an assessment and recommendations about the most critical, efficient and effective transportation investments and will identify a menu of funding options, a timeline and an actionable plan that can be implemented over the next 10 years.

For more information about the Joint Transportation Committee or the State Needs Assessment, visit http://leg.wa.gov/JTC/Pages/default.aspx.

ERIN PRIEST

Landerholm, P.S. welcomes Erin Priest as an associate attorney with the firm.

Formerly of Priest Family Law, PLLC, Priest’s practice focuses on estate planning, trust and estate administration and probate. Her legal experience details nearly every angle affecting families through family, dependency and criminal court to careful consideration in estate planning and probate matters. Priest can be reached at 360-558-5906 or at erin.priest@landerholm.com.

