Movers & Shakers 7/5/2022

ALISON GLEESON

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data and intelligence, recently announced the appointment of Alison Gleeson to its Board of Directors, effective July 1, 2022.

She was previously the SVP of Americas at Cisco, where she led nearly 9,000 employees and was responsible for more than $25 billion in annual sales.

“There are few people in the world with the go-to-market experience and expertise that Alison has,” said ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck. “She has been successful at every level of the sales ladder – from hitting her number as a sales rep to running all of the Americas for Cisco. We expect to leverage her experience and knowledge to drive the next phase of growth for ZoomInfo.”

Gleeson currently serves as a board member of publicly traded SaaS companies Elastic and 8×8, Inc. She has been honored with the Connected World’s Woman of IoT Award, Diversity Best Practices’ Above and Beyond Legacy Award, and the Michigan Council for Women in Technology’s Woman of the Year Award. Gleeson received a Bachelor of Arts in marketing from Michigan State University, where she currently serves on the Advisory Board of Eli Broad College of Business.

“I’m excited to join ZoomInfo’s board because I’ve long admired organizations that achieve immense success through a customer-focused approach,” said Gleeson, who joins seven other members on ZoomInfo’s board. “I’m a strong proponent of using innovation to find creative solutions that align to customers’ business drivers. ZoomInfo is at the forefront of innovation in the SaaS space, and I’m eager to help the company continue its rapid growth.”

JAY STEIGLEDER AND SONJIA BARKER

Perkins & Co, the largest locally owned accounting firm in Oregon, is proud to welcome practice leaders Jay Steigleder and Sonjia Barker to the firm.

A graduate of the University of Oregon with a wealth of technology risk and internal audit experience for Fortune 500 companies, Steigleder will lead the company’s System and Organization Controls (SOC) practice.

“Jay brings to our assurance practice the ability to help our clients in a consultative way with business process, risk assessments, and internal controls improvements. His skills also allow us to grow, expand, and better serve our SOC clients and offer SOC services to a greater portfolio of clients,” said Perkins & Co Assurance Practice Leader Travis Irving.

Barker, a graduate of the University of Washington and former lead auditor for the Washington Department of Revenue, as well as a managing director for a sales/use tax practice at a national firm, will draw on intensive tax and audit experience to head the company’s State and Local Tax (SALT) practice.

“The complex web of state and local tax compliance rules requires the expertise of a specialist focused exclusively in this practice area,” said Perkins’ Tax Practice Leader Brigitte Sutherland. “We are excited to add Sonjia to the Perkins team. Her background will strengthen our ability to help our clients adapt and respond to this ever-changing landscape.”

Since its founding 36 years ago, Perkins & Co has been ignited by an entrepreneurial energy and commitment for serving the dynamic and expanding needs of its clients.

“The expansion of our SOC and SALT practices by way of the addition of Sonjia and Jay represents another critical step in that objective. I’m thrilled to welcome them both to the firm and together further expand our capabilities,” said Jared Holum, Perkins & Co president.