Movers & Shakers 7/28/2020

AMY DAVIS

The Southwest Washington Contractors Association board of directors has appointed Amy Davis to fill an opening on its board of directors, Board President Chrissy Lyons announced.



“We are excited to have Amy back on the board,” Lyons said. “She has a long history of working with SWCA and our community. Amy has continued to be an active supporter of the Association and has stayed engaged since leaving the board. She has provided great guidance with our L&I Retrospective Rating Program which has been extremely successful. I’m very much looking forward to working directly with Amy.”



Davis brings a wealth of experience and institutional knowledge to the board. She has worked in construction lending and finance at Columbia Bank for 20 years. She served as president of the SWCA board in 2011, helping lead the organization through the recovery from the Great Recession.



Davis was appointed to the board in an opening that occurred with the recent retirement of Columbia Bank’s downtown Branch Manager Michele Freeman, who had served the board since Davis’s previous term ended.



“I am really excited to come back to the SWCA board,” Davis said. “My history of working alongside the construction industry at Columbia Bank has been empowering. I look forward to supporting the SWCA membership, and organization, through my service to the board.”

CLARE GOGGIN SIVITS

Core Commissions, a financial technology company based in Vancouver, welcomes Marketing Manager Clare Goggin Sivits. Sivits will oversee the company’s marketing efforts, focusing on expanding the brand’s footprint both online and off. Sivits brings over a decade of experience to the role, having worked for a variety of organizations, including AOL, Shutterstock, and, most recently, Rogue Ales & Spirits. A graduate of the University of Central Florida, Sivits now resides in Portland, Ore.

WENDY MARVIN

Wendy Marvin, CEO & Founder of Matrix Roofing & Home Solutions, has received the Western States Roofing Contractor’s Association’s 2020 Board Member of the Year award. Marvin has been recognized for her outstanding service to the association and for her dedication to improving the roofing industry.

“I’m deeply honored to be noticed by such an exceptional group of my peers. We all work very hard to give our industry the necessary tools to succeed in a difficult business environment,” she said.



Marvin established Matrix Roofing & Home Solutions in 2007. The business is one of the few woman-owned general contractors in Clark County. The company roots are in roofing, but they also offer a full menu of interior and exterior handy man and remodeling services. The company was named the Small Business of the Year Award in 2018 by the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce.

CHRISTEL DINKLER, KARDEN DERENNE AND JOHN POLEN

Locally based Opsahl Dawson, founded in 1979, recently announced the addition of the following new professionals:

Christel Dinkler is an experienced CPA who joins the firm as a Manager. Over her long career in public accounting Dinkler’s primary emphasis has been in business and individual taxation. She graduated from California State University, Long Beach where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Accounting. At Opsahl Dawson, Dinkler manages individual and business tax return preparation as well as provides tax consulting.

Karen deRenne is an experienced CPA who joins Opsahl Dawson as the firm’s Controller with over 30 years of accounting, auditing and tax experience. deRenne grew up in Portland and earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Gonzaga University. Over her lengthy career deRenne has worked for two Big 4 public accounting firms as well as several companies in the private and non-profit sectors. At Opsahl Dawson deRenne is responsible for overseeing the firm’s accounts payable and accounting activities, as well as working on projects with the shareholders.

John Polen joins Opsahl Dawson as an Associate after interning with the firm this past tax season. The Vancouver native is a 2020 graduate of Washington State University Vancouver, where he majored in accounting. Polen is very excited to begin his professional career at Opsahl Dawson and is currently working towards completing the CPA exam. At Opsahl Dawson, Polen works in the firm’s entity group where he prepares corporate and individual tax returns.

Comments

comments