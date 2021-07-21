Movers & Shakers 7/21/2021

JEFFREY FEE

The ZoomCare board recently announced the appointment of Jeffrey Fee as ZoomCare’s CEO, effective immediately. Fee will replace Torben Nielsen, who is leaving the company.

“After two years of rapid expansion, Jeff joins ZoomCare at the perfect time to evolve the company and its business operations to ensure continued growth and success in the changing healthcare landscape,” said Karl Carrier, chair of ZoomCare’s board and PeaceHealth’s Board of Directors.

“The board was impressed with Jeff’s robust experience leading healthcare systems, hospitals and healthcare technology startups,” Carrier said. “He brings both the operational and digital health innovation expertise to optimize ZoomCare’s on-demand care delivery platform.”

Fee, a seasoned executive, has more than two decades of experience leading health systems and hospitals and pioneering innovative technology for the healthcare industry. He is the co-founder and CEO of PatientOne, a healthcare technology startup that has developed an automated care management and remote patient monitoring tool. In addition, Fee recently served as interim president and CEO at Dignity Health’s Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center in San Francisco, Calif. Prior to that, he held the role of chief executive at Providence Health Systems Western Montana for more than a decade as well as various leadership positions at HCA in Tennessee. Jeff has a Bachelor of Science in accounting from David Lipscomb University and an MBA from Belmont University.

“Jeff’s dual background in traditional healthcare and the digital health innovation space makes him uniquely suited to lead ZoomCare into its next chapter,” said Darrin Montalvo, PeaceHealth chief financial and growth officer. “His passion and experience in positively disrupting healthcare strongly align with ZoomCare’s goal to reinvent healthcare to put people in charge of their own health. PeaceHealth continues to invest in ZoomCare’s growth, with plans to expand into new markets and channels that exemplify the ZoomCare experience and further this goal,” he added.

“I am thrilled to be joining such a strong and innovative company as ZoomCare,” said Fee. “I am honored to have the opportunity to build on the company’s success to-date and am excited to lead ZoomCare into its next chapter of growth and evolution to expand access to easy, affordable, enjoyable care.”

ERIN JASO LONGFELLOW

The Historic Trust recently welcomed Erin Jaso Longfellow to the venue and event facilities rental management team.

Longfellow’s extensive experience in the hospitality industry and event and meeting planning made her the perfect candidate for her new role as Events Facilities Manager.

With COVID restrictions relaxing, couples that postponed their weddings and families putting off celebrations of life are now ready to plan their events at the Marshall House, Artillery Barracks, Red Cross Building and the Providence Academy Chapel and Providence Hall.

In her new role, Longfellow will utilize her event management and customer service skills to help ensure that each client’s special day is as perfect and seamless as possible.

REBECCA O’BRIEN

Rebecca O’Brien will serve as the new executive director for the Free Clinic of Southwest Washington commencing July 1, 2021. Most recently, O’Brien served as a program manager for the Pima County Health Department in Tucson, Ariz., where she was responsible for the tobacco and chronic disease prevention programs, overseeing a staff of 10 and an annual budget in excess of $1.4 million.

“Rebecca is a highly collaborative professional, and has significant experience managing complex programs with multi-stakeholder involvement. The Free Clinic is fortunate that she and her family were relocating to the area, and she was available to accept this position,” said Ann Wheelock, the retiring executive director.

Wheelock was a Free Clinic board member at the time she accepted the position of executive director in 2018, and is retiring to relocate to Bend, Ore.

“We are grateful that Ann stepped up to take on this position and lead during a time of significant change for the clinic,” said Vicki Tamis, the Free Clinic Board president. “Ann led us through the pandemic, adoption of our electronic medical record, update of our clinical model, and significant improvement in our financial position and fundraising capability. We wish her well as she returns to retirement and travel.”

“I have volunteered for the Free Clinic for over two decades, and I believe the current management team, volunteers and staff are as dedicated and talented as any I have served with,” Wheelock said. “This is a vital and very efficiently administered resource for the people of Clark County.”

