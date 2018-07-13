Movers & Shakers 7/13/2018

MARTY SNELL

MacKay Sposito has hired Marty Snell as planning manager at its Vancouver headquarters. He joins MacKay Sposito after 13 years working for Clark County, most recently as the Community Development Director.

“We are excited to welcome Marty to our land development team,” said Tim Schauer, President and CEO of MacKay Sposito. “His knowledge of public development processes is tough to match. Marty is a great addition to our team and will be a valuable resource for our clients in the public and private sectors.”

As planning manager, Snell will perform a range of professional work in areas including land use, planning and development. He brings unique expertise in Growth Management, land use permit review, development agreements and entitlement strategies for complex community-oriented projects.

“I have worked with MacKay Sposito for over two decades and have always held their work, staff and clients in the highest regard,” Snell said. “What I value professionally – honesty, dedication and relationships – MacKay Sposito also place a premium on. I am excited to serve clients with my understanding of land use permitting, planning, policy and regulation to achieve win-win outcomes.”

Having spent the majority of his career dedicated to the healthy growth and development of Southwest Washington, Snell’s nearly 30 years of experience brings a valued perspective to MacKay Sposito’s team.

JAY MCGREGOR

Nautilus, Inc. has named Jay McGregor vice president, general manager, North America retail. He will be responsible for management and development of retail channel strategies and direction, in addition to leading the sales and marketing teams.

Prior to joining Nautilus, McGregor was senior vice president, global sales for Ergobaby Inc., the global market leader in the baby carrier category. McGregor has also held several senior level sales and marketing positions in leading footwear and outdoor companies, including Adidas, Birkenstock USA, Reef Sandals, Coleman Company, Inc., Gerber Legendary Blades and Teva.

McGregor holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Cal State University – Long Beach, as well as a Ryan Lifetime Teaching Credential (K-12) in Physical Education, Mathematics & Science. He attended the INSEAD Excellence in Leadership program in Fontainebleau, France.

STUART ROBERTSON

Columbia Trust Company announced recently that Stuart Robertson has joined the organization as an assistant vice president and trust portfolio manager. In this role, Robertson will manage client relationships and provide capital market research to formulate investment strategies for trust and investment clients.

Robertson brings seven years of experience in wealth management to Columbia Trust and will be serving clients in Oregon and southwest Washington. A graduate from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in accounting and economics, Robertson has been active in his community, including the University of Oregon Alumni Association and Our House of Portland.

MICHAEL BURGOYNE, KRISTIN HANNEMAN, MARG NELSON AND SUZANNE SLAYTON-MILAM

Salmon Creek Hospital Foundation is pleased to announce the election of Michael Burgoyne, Kristin Hanneman, Marg Nelson and Suzanne Slayton-Milam, M.D., to its board of trustees.

Burgoyne is the founder and president of Laurus Wealth Management, a financial firm associated with LPL Financial, located in Vancouver. He received a bachelor’s degree from City University of Seattle and is a member of Legacy’s Allied Professionals and the Professional Advisory Steering Committee of The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington.

Hanneman is a lead portfolio manager and financial advisor of the Columbia Shores Group at Morgan Stanley. She attended Clark College and is a member of Legacy’s Allied Professionals.

Nelson worked as vice president of the transmission business line, management and services division of the Bonneville Power Administration. She holds a bachelor’s degree from The Evergreen State College and went through graduate school executive training at the University of Virginia. She is currently a spiritual care volunteer at Legacy Salmon Creek, a member of Stephen Ministries, a certified meditation instructor for Chopra Center University and serves on the City of Vancouver/Clark County Cable TV Commission.

Dr. Slayton-Milam is an obstetrician-gynecologist and co-owner of Cascadia Women’s Clinic. In practice for more than 20 years, she earned her medical degree from Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed her residency at Saint Louis University. She has served as department chair for Legacy Salmon Creek’s Women and Children’s Services.

The foundation raises funds for Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center, part of Legacy Health – the largest local, nonprofit health care provider in Oregon and Southwest Washington.

RYAN MAKINSTER

The Building Industry Association of Clark County (BIA) has hired Ryan Makinster in the role of government affairs coordinator. Makinster is already providing an active and visible presence in our local communities at city council meetings and county work sessions to represent the building industry. He will work collaboratively with builders, developers and county officials to align priorities and goals to support the homebuilding industry and its efforts to offer affordable housing for all markets in Clark County. He also serves as the staff contact for the Government Affairs Committee and the Green Building Council.

Prior to joining the BIA, Makinster was the executive director of the Brewers Guild of Alaska and president of mAK Consulting, a government relations, communications and organization management firm. Makinster has more than 18 years of nonprofit administration, public relations, communications and government relations experience. His previous responsibilities included member relations, industry education and advocacy and managing the day-to-day operations of the organization. He is also responsible for communications, development and government relations.

Makinster holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University. Makinster is originally from Longview, Wash., and graduated from Mark Morris High School.

