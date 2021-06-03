Movers & Shakers 6/3/2021

LON PLUCKHAHN

The City of Vancouver will welcome a new deputy city manager to its leadership team this summer.

Lon Pluckhahn will take on the role of deputy city manager of community and economic development, effective Aug. 2. This deputy position is one of two deputy city manager roles that are part of the city’s new organizational structure to strengthen leadership capacity and better serve organizational needs.

In this role, Pluckhahn will oversee the city’s community development, parks, recreation and cultural services, economic development, and policy and program management teams.

Pluckhahn brings more than 25 years of public sector experience to Vancouver, including economic development, parks and planning, collective bargaining, and financing for capital projects.

He has served as city manager for the past 14 years in Marion, Iowa — a growing community of 40,000 residents in the second largest metro in the state. Pluckhahn has also held city manager positions in Platteville, Wisconsin, and West Liberty, Iowa.

“We are excited to welcome Lon and his experience and compassionate leadership style to Vancouver later this summer,” said Vancouver City Manager Eric Holmes.

Pluckhahn is a credentialed manager through the International City Manager’s Association and holds a bachelor’s degree in political science, a master’s degree in public administration and a master’s degree in community and regional planning, all from Iowa State University.

“I am looking forward to starting a new chapter and becoming a part of the Vancouver community,” said Pluckhahn. “The city has built a great foundation for well-managed growth and abundant opportunities and I am excited to be a part of its continued success.”

The city is also currently conducting a search for a deputy city manager of enterprise services, who will lead human resources, diversity, equity and inclusion, general services and information technology. Current Deputy City Manager Brian Carlson has announced he will be retiring this summer after 20 years with the city.

JIM KING

WellHaven Pet Health recently announced that Jim King has been named Chief Financial Officer. King was previously the senior vice president of finance and has been with WellHaven from the start. He brings a unique mixture of accounting, acquisition and operational finance experience to WellHaven and the veterinary profession.

Previously, King worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in their Audit & Assurance practice before working as the senior manager of acquisition integration at Banfield Pet Hospital. His professional experience with operational finance, public accounting and relationship-building at individual veterinary clinics has prepared WellHaven Pet Health for continued growth over the coming years. King also serves as treasurer and member of the board of the West Columbia Gorge Humane Society.

Chief Executive Officer Jenni Jones said, “Jim has the unique ability to apply operational forethought and also consider a company culture perspective when leading financial decisions. I’m excited about his continued leadership on the WellHaven team and am confident in his ability to lead our efforts in business development. He will play an important role in our growth strategy.”

CHRIS PERRAULT

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, a world leader in engineered polymer solutions that seal, damp and protect critical applications in demanding environments, recently announced Chris Perrault as Center Lead for the ServicePLUS Center in Vancouver, Wash.

Trelleborg’s ServicePLUS Centers support its customers by offering a full range of engineering activities, streamlining manufacturing processes, ensuring product availability and providing exceptional customer care. In his new role, Perrault will manage a variety of value chain and manufacturing activities for customers in the Portland Metro Area, enabling them to free-up capital and labor to focus on more important things.

Will Bacon, ServicePLUS Segment Manager, said: “Chris has a positive, can-do attitude, which is critically important to help customers optimize product performance, enhance their supply chains, and maximize production throughput. He also brings with him the warehouse and management skills needed for this role. With Chris onboard, we are well-positioned to provide critical, value-added solutions for our customers.”

Perrault has more than 23 years of experience managing warehouse operations. Most recently, he served as the operations manager for National Performance Warehouse where he managed over 50 employees, negotiated with freight vendors to reduce costs, improved staffing inefficiencies and implemented training processes.

