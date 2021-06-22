Movers & Shakers 6/22/2021

CATHERINE KROLL

PeaceHealth Director of Infection Prevention Catherine Kroll has been named a national recipient of the Catholic Health Association’s Tomorrow’s Leaders award for 2021.

The national award honors dedicated, high-performing individuals who have demonstrated a strong commitment to advancing the mission of Catholic healthcare. Kroll was recognized during CHA’s virtual Catholic Health Assembly in June.

In a year when infection prevention has never been more important, Kroll has been invaluable in leading practices across PeaceHealth ensuring the safety of patients, caregivers and communities, with an unwavering dedication to community collaboration and safeguarding the most vulnerable.

In her more than seven years at PeaceHealth, she has been a highly impactful leader driving successful initiatives across the health system to prevent healthcare-associated infections. She consistently goes above and beyond to uphold PeaceHealth’s mission as a collaborative, always positive, servant leader with the natural ability to forge partnerships inside and outside the organization.

Prior to joining PeaceHealth, Kroll served in various public health roles at the local, state and national levels. She is passionate about community service and is actively involved in the Southwest Washington community. She was also recently honored with the 2020 Senior Heroes Award for her dedication to patient safety for seniors in Clark County, as well and Boy Scouts of America Cascade Pacific Council’s Distinguished Citizen Award.

For more information about the CHA, visit www.chausa.org.

KELLY LOVE

Vancouver Clinic has named Kelly Love as interim marketing director effective Monday, June 21. Love steps in to replace Chastell Ely who is moving out of the region to be closer to family. Ely has accepted a new position at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego.

CEO Mark Mantei praised Ely’s many contributions to Vancouver Clinic building its visibility out in the community and guiding the organization’s communications outreach during COVID 19.

Love joins Vancouver Clinic as an experienced Communications and Public Relations leader in the Portland/Vancouver area. She will serve as the organization’s public information officer effective June 28.

NANCY BALDWIN

Kelso School District’s Nancy Baldwin has been announced as ESD 112’s Classified Employee of the Year. Baldwin serves as the McKinney Vento Homeless Liaison and Family Resource Specialist for the district.

Baldwin began her career managing adult incarcerated felons with rehabilitation and reentry into the community. She was drawn to the education field when she recognized the need for intervention at a younger age. Her intuition drove her to create a program that is now meeting the needs of 180 McKinney Vento students, Foster Care students and unaccompanied youth within the Kelso School District.

“My vision is to provide a safe space for students where they can come for support, access to the internet, job training, coursework, cooking classes, sports clinics, tutoring, laundry facilities and even the opportunity to maintain a community garden,” said Baldwin.

A Kelso resident her entire life and 18 years working for the district, Baldwin’s strong connection to her community is what led her to develop a support system for hungry, homeless and struggling students. Baldwin also finds it important for her students to volunteer and give back to the community center that has helped them along the way. Her inclusivity and caring spirit are what has turned out a very high success rate for students and families alike.

“Nancy Baldwin is incredibly deserving of this award. Her ability to build relationships with community members and organizations, as well as with students and families, and then match available resources to the individual needs of our families is exemplary,” said Mary Beth Tack, Kelso School District superintendent. “Nancy’s care and compassion for the Kelso community is extraordinary, and we are honored to have her in our district.”

Baldwin is one of approximately nine regional finalists, one from each ESD, for the State Classified Teacher of the Year Award. The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction has set a tentative date of Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, to announce the state winner. Please visit the OSPI website for additional information.

