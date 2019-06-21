Movers & Shakers 6/21/2019

Phillip Graham

Hubb, a Vancouver-based event management technology developer, announced Phillip Graham has joined the company as its new vice president of Customer Success and Partnerships. In his new role at Hubb, Graham will manage driving customer retention and engagement, overseeing profitable client expansion and growth and developing strategic partnerships.

Molly McAllister

Banfield Pet Hospital named Dr. Molly McAllister chief medical officer (CMO). In her new role, Dr. McAllister will be responsible for setting and achieving the overall vision for veterinary medicine at Banfield, ensuring the practice remains at the forefront of quality pet care. In her seven years at Banfield, Dr. McAllister has led the practice’s veterinary science team and operationalized its use of medical records data to inform industry-leading veterinary research and publications, ranging from anesthesia safety to antimicrobial resistance to obesity. Dr. McAllister succeeds Banfield’s former CMO, Dr. Daniel Aja, who is in a new role at Banfield focused on advancing the veterinary profession in partnership with industry organizations and academia.

Dr. McAllister graduated from Oregon State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine and holds a master’s degree in public health from the University of Minnesota. As a volunteer for the American Veterinary Medical Association, Dr. McAllister served as the chair of the convention education and planning committee for two years. She lives in Camas with her family, including her husband, two young children, three dogs, two cats and a horse.

Comments

comments