Movers & Shakers 6/17/2020

MINDI ELEAZER, KELLY RABY AND JUSTIN SCHAUER

Locally based Opsahl Dawson, founded in 1979, is pleased to announce the addition of the following new employees:

Mindi Eleazer is a CPA who grew up in Clark County. After interning with the firm in 2012 she is excited to join the firm again as a Manager in the financial statement services group. Eleazer has previous experience with Portland firms performing audits, reviews and compilations. Eleazer is a graduate of Washington State University Vancouver where she earned her bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in accounting.

Kelly Raby is an Enrolled Agent who grew up in the vacation destination of Whitefish, Montana and joins the firm as a Senior. Raby studied accounting at Tarrant College in Fort Worth, Texas, earned her Enrolled Agent credential in 2015 and expects to graduate from William Howard Taft University in the fall of 2020 with a Master of Science degree in Taxation. Raby has over 11 years of tax knowledge and experience and works in the firm’s individual tax group where she specializes in individual, small business, trust, estate and not-for-profit tax returns.

Justin Schauer is a CPA who was raised in the greater Vancouver area and joins the firm as a Senior. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Washington State University Vancouver, with a double major in accounting and finance. Justin works in the firm’s entity group preparing financial statements as well as corporate tax returns.

