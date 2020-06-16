Movers & Shakers 6/16/2020

MARIANNE KNIGHT AND DANA POUND

Locally based Opsahl Dawson, founded in 1979, is pleased to announce the addition of the following new staff members:

Marianne Knight is an experienced CPA and tax attorney who joins Opsahl Dawson in the role of Senior Manager with more than 30 years of accounting, tax and law experience. Knight is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida where she works remotely for the firm. Knight earned her Bachelor of Science degree in accounting with cum laude honors from the University of Florida and her law degree from the University of Miami School of Law, with a concentration in tax. Knight is skilled in tax consulting for individuals and entities, international tax, multi-state business entities, tax research and accounting.

Dana Pound joins Opsahl Dawson as an Administrative Assistant at the firm’s Vancouver office. She resides at the front desk, and her friendly and welcoming face is one of the first points of contact for clients and firm members alike. Pound is a Vancouver native where she attended Clark College and raised her family. Pound has extensive administrative experience in the legal, healthcare and logistics industries and is now adding the accounting industry to her repertoire.

