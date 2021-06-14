Movers & Shakers 6/14/2021

ELIZABETH GOMEZ

The Building Industry Association of Clark County (BIA) recently announced its newest board member, Elizabeth Gomez of Battle Ground-based Bridge City Contracting.

Bridge City Contracting is a woman- and minority-owned remodeling company serving the Southwest Washington and Greater Portland areas. Gomez gained her love of building from her grandfather, as she helped him with many woodworking and renovation projects. She has held a variety of positions in real estate and finance but opened Bridge City Contracting to follow her passion for construction and interior design.

As a multiple award-winning remodeler, Gomez finds time to serve the community and aid causes close to her heart. In addition to BIA’s Board, she is a board member of the Hispanic Metropolitan Chamber of Oregon & SW Washington and the Building Industry Association of Washington, where she was recently appointed to the Legislative Policy Committee. She is on the National Association of Home Builders Remodelers’ Board of Trustees and is the Chair of the BIA’s Remodelers of Clark County Council and the 2021 Columbia Credit Union Remodeled Homes Tour.

BIA President Dave Myllymaki spoke of Gomez as, “a highly regarded and trusted remodeler in Clark County. The BIA and the Board of Directors are excited to welcome Elizabeth to its leadership, as she has a range of experience in construction and real estate. Her strong connection with the community will surely be an asset and we are looking forward to partnering with the Hispanic Metropolitan Chamber of Oregon & SW Washington and Elizabeth to further our membership diversity goals and work to create more inclusion within the construction industry.”



Gomez is a Washington native, having grown up in the Minnehaha neighborhood of Vancouver. As a life-long learner and community advocate, she holds an MBE from the University of Washington Foster School of Business, certificates in mediation and public relations, a Bachelor of Arts in Theology from East Coast Christian University and a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Communications from Marylhurst University. She is a U.S. Small Business Administration Emerging Leaders graduate and winner of the President’s Volunteer Service Award, bestowed upon her in 2012 by President Barack Obama.

KARA BURNS

WellHaven Pet Health, a family of companion animal veterinary hospitals headquartered in Vancouver, Wash., recently announced that Kara M. Burns, MEd, MS, LVT, VTS (nutrition) is joining WellHaven as Director of Veterinary Nurse Development. A small sample of Burns’ accomplishments include Editor in Chief of Today’s Veterinary Nurse, co-author of Nutrition and Disease Management for Veterinary Technicians and Nurses and Textbook for the Veterinary Assistant, president Pet Nutrition Alliance, founder and past president Academy of Veterinary Nutrition Technicians and past president of NAVTA.

Chief Executive Officer Jenni Jones shared that this is one more step in WellHaven Pet Health’s continuing mission to empower, utilize and honor Veterinary Nurses/Technicians and team members. Jones, who previously was the COO of CVS Minute Clinics and COO at Midwest Dental, said: “Our practice is determined to attract, select and support the best veterinary nurses/technicians in the profession and utilize them to the full extent of their license. Just as is done in other health professions. In Kara, we’ve found the perfect leader to help us bring this vision to life.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bob Lester said he was thrilled to have Burns join the practice.

“Kara brings vision, energy and passion to this critical role,” he said. “If there was a Mount Rushmore of veterinary nurses/technicians, Kara would be featured front and center.”

Comments

comments