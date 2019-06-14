Movers & Shakers 6/14/2019

Linda Melton

Linda Melton of Community Home Health & Hospice received the Healthcare Professional of the Year award at the Clark County Senior Heroes Award Luncheon in May. The award acknowledges a person in the medical profession that goes above and beyond for seniors in their care. Melton has been in business development at Community Home Health & Hospice since 2011. Prior to her job with Community, she worked in veterinary diagnostic management for 34 years. She is active in Friends of Hospice of Southwest Washington, the End of Life Coalition, C6TC, and other healthcare organizations. She enjoys organic gardening, hiking, yoga and photography, and rescuing big cats for WildCat Ridge Sanctuary.

Fred Dockweiler

Berkadia added Managing Director Fred Dockweiler to its Affordable Housing team, furthering the growth and national footprint of the group. Dockweiler will be based in Vancouver. Dockweiler joins Berkadia from KeyBank Real Estate Capital where he most recently served as vice president/senior mortgage banker and focused on securing permanent financing solutions for new construction, acquisition/rehab and preservation transactions with and without LIHTC. In 2018, Dockweiler completed $320 million in financing. Prior to KeyBank Real Estate Capital, Dockweiler was vice president at Bank of the West in their Real Estate Industries Division; vice president at PNC Multifamily Capital; and vice president of Finance for Jeffery E. Smith Companies, an affordable housing developer in the Midwest. Mr. Dockweiler is a graduate of University of Missouri-Columbia with a BSBA in Finance. He also obtained his Masters of Finance from St. Louis University.





Randy Teig

Port of Kalama has appointed former Portland Police Officer Randy Teig, as marine terminal administrator effective June 1. Teig, who brings 31 years of experience in public law enforcement, will act as facility security officer (FSO) at the Port and be responsible for managing marine terminals and security systems. Teig is a Kelso native who most recently worked at the City of Gresham Development Division after retiring from the Portland Police Force in 2018. He is married with four adult children and is a local business owner in Kelso.

Joanna Hayes

Davidson & Associates Insurance Agency is pleased to welcome Joanna Hayes to the agency as a business insurance processor. Joanna recently relocated back to Vancouver after spending nearly four years in Little Rock Arkansas working in the dental insurance field. She is married with children and enjoys singing, being an active member of her church and spending time outdoors.

