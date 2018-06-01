Movers & Shakers 6/1/2018

HEATHER WRIGHT, JEFFERY GLAVIN, SHANNON VIZENOR AND RUSS WEGNER

Coldwell Banker Bain, a leading provider of real estate brokerage services in Washington and Oregon, has announced four new hires in its Vancouver offices: Heather Wright, Vancouver West; Jeffery Glavin, Vancouver East; Shannon Vizenor, Vancouver East; and Russ Wegner, Vancouver East.

All four will provide real estate services to home buyers and sellers.

Coldwell Banker Bain is the No. 1 Coldwell Banker affiliate in the world with over $6 billion in volume in 2017, and has been helping people buy and sell homes in the Pacific Northwest since 1972. With 1,100-plus brokers in 32 offices throughout Washington and Oregon, the company provides the full spectrum of services to buyers and sellers, with special expertise in the luxury realm.

Additionally, the company has once again earned the national Coldwell Banker Chairman’s Circle designation for outstanding performance in volume for 2016, ranking as a number one network affiliate out of 3,000 offices in 48 countries. The company also provides services in property management, commercial real estate and real estate investment, and relocation management. Coldwell Banker Bain consistently ranks among the Top 20 Real Estate Companies in the nation as cited by Real Trends and RIS Media’s Real Estate. For more information, visit coldwellbankerbain.com.

PATRICIA DAHMS (pictured above)

Hilton Vancouver Washington recently announced that Patricia Dahms will join Chefs Troy Lucio and Samuel Hess as Banquet Executive Sous Chef. With more than 15 years of culinary experience, Dahms has a unique passion for crafting well-balanced, locally sourced dishes that Pacific Northwest diners love.

After graduating from the Oregon Culinary Institute, she went on to lead the banquet kitchens of several critically acclaimed Portland eateries, including Jake’s Catering, Imperial Restaurant and the Nike Headquarters. Spending the vast majority of her career in large-scale dining, Dahms brings her banquet expertise, along with an unparalleled desire to deliver more personalized dining experiences to Hilton Vancouver.

“We are thrilled to have Patricia on our team,” said Mike McLeod, general manager at Hilton Vancouver. “Her leadership and thoughtful approach to catering will undoubtedly add tremendous value to the Hilton dining experience. With her impressive background in leading banquets, conferences, weddings and everything in between, Patricia is a respected asset to the Hilton Vancouver, Washington team. Our guests are in wonderful hands.”

A stand-out in the Pacific Northwest food scene, Dahms continues to impress with her dedication to providing exceptional dining experiences. With her drive to continuously improve and refine at every opportunity, she is quickly making a name for herself in the culinary arena.

ARNOLD DYER

Arnold “Arnie” Dyer has been appointed to the advisory council of the Area Agency on Aging & Disabilities of Southwest Washington (AAADSW), representing Clark County. Dyer is a longtime Clark County resident and a retired school teacher.

The Area Agency on Aging & Disabilities of Southwest Washington is a state-appointed public agency whose mission is to promote independence, choice, well-being and dignity for persons aged 60 and over, adults with disabilities and their families through a comprehensive, coordinated system of home and community-based services. The Agency’s Advisory Council is made up of six members from Clark County and three members from each of the other four counties it serves.

Dyer has a long history of working with and for seniors in his community. While working for the city of Vancouver in the 1970s, Dyer helped start the first home-delivered meal program in Clark County. He later served as the director of the Retired Senior Volunteer program where he worked closely with social services agencies around the County.

After retiring from a full-time teaching career, including 17 years at Evergreen High School, Dyer helped develop the Where Do We Grow From Here program, focusing on a different definition of retirement and encouraging retirees to stay actively engaged in their communities. He also wrote a regular column in The Senior Messenger on a more complete definition of retirement, and volunteered as a Lunch Buddy and classroom tutor at Hough Elementary, Harney Elementary and McLoughlin Middle School. In addition, Dyer has served on the boards of several local nonprofit agencies, including Columbia River Mental Health, Campfire, Seafarer’s Center and Carter Park Neighborhood association, among others.

Dyer feels his experience working with so many diverse groups in the community and bringing people together to work on a common goal prepares him to work successfully with the Advisory Council.

“I know from experience that AAADSW has long been a leader in the field with forward looking, effective programs,” Dyer said. “I would like to help continue that tradition and help develop even more ways to engage seniors in the community.”

MARC STRABIC

Marc Strabic has joined Gramor Development, Inc. as director of leasing. In his role, he will drive tenant leasing and oversee a wide range of Gramor Development properties in Oregon and Washington.

In his 20-year brokerage career, Strabic specialized in retail shopping center leasing, corporate disposition, project redevelopment, tenant representation and retail market analysis. His recent brokerage work includes the $60 million redevelopment of the Jantzen Beach Super Center. Strabic will bring numerous relationships within the commercial real estate industry to the Gramor team.

“Gramor has high standards not only for our properties but also for our people,” said Barry Cain, the president of Gramor Development. “Marc brings years of successful commercial real estate experience and many strong industry relationships. We’re thrilled to have him on the team and look forward to seeing the positive impact he’ll have on our existing properties and upcoming projects.”

Before joining Gramor Development, Strabic worked for several Portland-based commercial real estate companies. Most recently, he spent nearly nine years at HSM Pacific Realty.

