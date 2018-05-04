Movers & Shakers 5/4/2018

MARK HALLETT

PeaceHealth recently announced that Mark Hallett, MD, will serve as its new senior vice president and chief medical officer.

Hallett is a transformational physician executive with 24 years of progressive and diverse leadership experience. With a passion for safety and quality, he has a strong track record of physician engagement and strategic initiatives that support clinical excellence.

“There are a lot of reasons why people get up in the morning. For me, it starts with safety and quality,” Hallett said. “That aligns with the great work PeaceHealth is already doing to support patients and their family — every time, every touch. My personal values – faith, family, health and work – also align perfectly with the PeaceHealth values. My work is more like a calling; I’ve always considered it a ministry by which I serve.”

Hallett has served in various leadership roles at ThedaCare in Northeast Wisconsin, most recently serving as vice president for patient safety and high reliability. As a hospital chief operating officer, he oversaw several critical patient safety initiatives including the prevention of surgical site infections and a hand hygiene program. Under his leadership as the senior medical director, ThedaCare Physicians received the highest ranking chronic condition and prevention quality scores among primary care physicians in the state from 2010-2013, according to the Wisconsin Collaborative for Healthcare Quality. Before transitioning to leadership roles, Hallett spent 18 years as a family physician and fellowship-trained sports medicine physician.

Hallett will be based at PeaceHealth’s system office in Vancouver, Wash. He will officially join the organization on June 4, 2018.

BRITNY SCHLINKMEIER

Davidson & Associates Insurance Agency of Vancouver is pleased to welcome Britny Schlinkmeier as a Business Insurance Account Manager. She has previously worked in the insurance industry for three years and is a graduate of Evergreen High School. She resides in Vancouver.

Davidson & Associates Insurance has served local businesses and individuals since 1990. The firm is located at 610 Esther St., Suite 101, in Vancouver. For more information call (360) 514-9550 or visit the Web site www.davidsoninsurance.com.

STEVE HAWKINS

Steve Hawkins recently moved to the role of Senior Software Engineer Architect at Evosus Software.

Hawkins joined Evosus in November 2004 and has been a key contributor to Evosus Enterprise, Evosus Mobile Service and the principal engineer for all Evosus payment integrations.

With more than 20 years of experience in the software industry, Hawkins possesses an exceptional breadth of technical knowledge of Microsoft platforms as well as the cloud infrastructure services used daily by more than 5,000 Evosus users in the U.S. and Canada. In his expanded role, he will continue to architect the data management platforms for Evosus Enterprise, Evosus Mobile Service and integrated payments.

Evosus is the leading business software solution built specifically for the pool, spa and hearth industries. Evosus is the only all-in-one software program that integrates point of sale, multi-site inventory, marketing, service, construction and accounting for swimming pool, spa (hot tub) and hearth (fireplace) businesses. Evosus has 16 years of specialty market experience and processes over $2 billion in transactions through its platform annually.

