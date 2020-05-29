Movers & Shakers 5/29/2020

JODIE ZELAZNY

Community Home Health & Hospice has promoted Jodie Zelazny to business development manager. She will be leading the dedicated business development team in achieving sales success for their home care, home health, and hospice programs.

Jodie joined Community in 2013 as a business development account specialist. Over the years, she has helped grow their hospice and home health census through her work with referring physicians, hospitals and other facilities in Clark County. She is well known and regarded in the community, having received the Metropolitan Senior Network CARE Award and other recognitions. When she is not at work, she is volunteering in the community, serving on boards and co-leading the nonprofit she founded, A Caring Closet.

JUSTIN JENKS, ANDREW NELSON, ECHO ROSKY, CONNIE DIXON AND KENDRA WIDGER

Locally based Opsahl Dawson, founded in 1979, recently announced the recent promotion of the following staff members to Senior:

Justin Jenks is a CPA who joined Opsahl Dawson in 2017. He was raised in Vancouver and earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Washington State University Vancouver, majoring in accounting, and graduating magna cum laude. He remains actively involved with his alma mater where he participates in the Carson Coaching Program as a Student Mentor. At Opsahl Dawson, Jenks works in the firm’s entity group reviewing corporate tax returns and performing tax planning with clients. Additionally, he works in the firm’s financial statements services group. Jenks is also actively involved in the Clark County community and is a board member of the Vancouver Symphony.

Andrew Nelson is a CPA who joined Opsahl Dawson in 2018. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Westmont College as well as a master’s degree in business administration from Keller Graduate School of Management of DeVry University. Nelson works in Opsahl Dawson’s entity group where he performs financial analysis, and reviews corporate tax returns and financial statements for an array of clients.

Echo Rosky has spent her whole life in Vancouver, where she was born and raised. She has been with Opsahl Dawson since 2017 when the CPA firm she was working for, Thompson & Associates, merged with Opsahl Dawson. Rosky enjoys being part of the Opsahl Dawson team and coming from a small firm it has been a real pleasure for her to be working with so many talented people who are always willing to help at a moment’s notice. She specializes in individual, trust and estate tax returns in the firm’s individual tax group.

Connie Dixon is a QuickBooks Pro-Advisor and has been working in the accounting field since 2005. She earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Washington State University Vancouver. Dixon joined Opsahl Dawson in 2015 and specializes in bookkeeping and Washington state taxation. She also has experience working with clients on business and individual taxes. Outside of work, Dixon is involved in her children’s school classrooms and volunteers with the PTA.

Kendra Widger was raised near Olympia and moved to Vancouver to earn her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Washington State University Vancouver, where she majored in accounting. Widger joined Opsahl Dawson in 2015 and works in the firm’s individual tax group where she specializes in individual, trust, estate and not-for-profit tax returns.

“During their time at Opsahl Dawson, these highly talented individuals have demonstrated their commitment to both the firm and the Vancouver community,” said Aaron Dawson, shareholder at Opsahl Dawson. “We are excited to see them continue to grow and serve our clients.”

ANDREW CLINE AND CONNOR STANTON

Railsback Johnson P.C. recently announced that Andrew Cline, CPA has been promoted to senior associate with the firm. He has been with the firm since July 2017. In this role Cline will be responsible for reviewing business and individual returns along with managing, developing and training associates and tax season interns.

Railsback Johnson P.C. has added Connor Stanton to the team as a staff accountant. Stanton recently graduated from Washington State University Vancouver and was a tax season intern with the firm.

Railsback Johnson, P.C. is a tax-focused Certified Public Accounting firm located in Vancouver. The firm was created to provide personalized tax planning and strategic guidance for closely held companies, their owners along with high net-worth individuals seeking an experienced and trusted adviser.

