Movers & Shakers 5/22/20

Tax and accounting firm Opsahl Dawson, with office locations in both Vancouver and Longview, has recently promoted five employees to senior manager and two to manager.

Senior Managers

Debbie Ralston is an Enrolled Agent who joined the firm in 1995. She is based in the firm’s Longview location where she manages the individual tax group for the office. Ralston has more than 20 years of experience in individual tax and accounting work and is especially skilled in resolving IRS issues and estate planning.

Ursula Perkins is a CPA who joined Opsahl Dawson in 2010. She manages the individual tax group in the firm’s Vancouver office and specializes in individual, trust and estate tax returns. Perkins earned her degree in business administration from Washington State University Vancouver, majoring in accounting and finance. She remains actively involved with her alma mater where she participates in the Carson Coaching Program. Perkins also serves on the Foundation for Vancouver Public Schools Advisory Council and the Certified Public Accountants Political Action Committee. Prior to becoming a CPA, Perkins had a career in the banking industry.

Kelsey Elwess is a CPA and has been with Opsahl Dawson since 2012. She is one of the leaders in the firm’s entity tax group where she focuses on real estate and partnership taxation. Elwess has been in the accounting industry for over 10 years. Elwess has a Bachelor of Science degree in technical management with an emphasis in accounting from DeVry University, and she also holds a master’s degree in accounting and finance from Keller Graduate School of Management. Active in the Clark County community, Elwess serves on the Board of the YMCA and is also a member of the Accomplished and Under 40 Class of 2019.

Sam Christensen is a CPA who was born and raised in Utah and joined Opsahl Dawson after relocating to Vancouver in 2016. Christensen is a graduate of Utah State University with bachelor’s degrees in accounting and economics, as well as a master’s degree in accounting. At Opsahl Dawson, Christensen is one of the leaders in the firm’s entity tax group with an emphasis in business tax planning and consulting.

Sheri Karpa is an Enrolled Agent who joined the firm in 2018. Karpa holds a bachelor’s degree from Portland State University and has over 20 years of experience and specializes in individual, business, trust and estate tax returns.

Managers

Adam Rasmussen is a CPA who joined Opsahl Dawson in 2015. Rasmussen is a graduate of Central Washington University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance. At Opsahl Dawson, Rasmussen is a manager in the firm’s entity tax group with an emphasis in business tax planning and consulting.

Megan Hays is a CPA and has been with Opsahl Dawson since 2017. She is a manager in the firm’s individual tax group and specializes in individual, trust and estate tax returns, as well as tax planning and projections. Additionally, Hays serves on the board of the Alumni Association for La Salle Catholic College Preparatory. Hays earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting with cum laude honors from George Fox University.

