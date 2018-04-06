Movers & Shakers 4/6/2018

JOSEPH A. ROHNER IV

Jordan Ramis recently announced the addition of attorney Joseph A. Rohner IV to the team.

Rohner is a litigator whose practice focuses on insurance coverage and defense, and business disputes. He has experience in all aspects of trial court level litigation, including drafting and arguing dispositive motions in state and federal court. In addition, Rohner frequently engages in mediations and other alternative dispute resolution processes and is well versed in pretrial discovery and depositions, having taken and defended dozens of civil depositions.

“We’re pleased that Joseph has joined Jordan Ramis,” said Managing Shareholder Russ Garrett. “His experience and skill set is a nice addition to our existing expertise.”

JAMES FITZGERALD

James Fitzgerald has joined that staff of FISH of Vancouver as executive director. He was previously the director of operations at the Clark County Food Bank and has 20 years food bank management experience, including 16 years with The Salvation Army Stop Hunger Now Warehouse.

“James is a tremendously experienced professional to add to our organization,” said Katlin Smith, President, FISH of Vancouver Board of Directors. “We are thrilled to welcome him to our staff as our first executive director.”

FISH of Vancouver is located at 906 Harney St., in Downtown Vancouver and provides nutritious food for 4,000-5,000 food insecure individuals each month and more than 500,000 pounds of food each year. FISH (Friends in Service to Humanity) is funded by individual, business and foundation contributions and will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2019. For more information, visit www.fishvancouver.org.

CHRISTOPHER KOZAK

True Path Capital Strategies, a local financial planning firm, has announced a recent hire. Christopher Kozak has been hired as a Northwest Region Business Development Manager.

Kozak joins a team of financial professionals led by Joshua W. Tschirgi, CFP. The company works with individuals and families in 17 different states with a strong focus on retirement planning and cash flow analysis. The expansion will increase the size of the professional staff to four, which will help meet the firm’s new goal of growing 25 percent a year, up from an average of 20 percent annually in the past.

Kozak, 32, began his career in banking with Wells Fargo as a banker and previously specialized in working with Financial Advisers and private bankers. From affluent clientele to business owners, he established business relationships to learn more about their beginnings, current financial health and future endeavors.

“We are very excited to welcome Chris to the family,” Tschirgi said. “He brings to us and our clients tremendous experience and knowledge, and Chris is respected throughout the industry for his integrity and approach. He truly shares our vision, passion and above all, our commitment to doing the right thing for investors.”

Kozak is a graduate of the University of Winnipeg and he maintains a strong presence with several nonprofit and charitable organizations, including the American Cancer Society’s DetermiNation program.

TONY CURTIS

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) 2018 Washington State Veteran-Owned Business of the Year is Tony Curtis, owner of Current Home Technologies in Vancouver.

Founded in 2008, Current Home Technologies specializes in custom residential design and installation of home theater, audio and integrated systems throughout northern Oregon and southern Washington.

Curtis always had a passion for technology. When he left the military in 1992, he started working in an apprenticeship as an electrician. Over time, he recognized an opportunity to use technology in the residential building industry and launched his first business specializing in home theater and low voltage systems in 1997.

He eventually sold that business to a larger company but continued to develop his skills in emerging technologies. After resigning from his job in 2008, he leveraged these skills to create income by establishing Current Home Technologies.

The first years in business were lean but sales steadily grew through 2012 when he saw a one-year jump in income by 700 percent and another 1,000 percent from 2012 to 2013.

He now employs seven full-time employees and has won eight different industry-related awards, becoming one the leading audio/video and integration companies in the Northwest.

Curtis contributes to Children’s Cancer Society, local school programs and other nonprofits, helping to create a thriving community. He also strongly promotes shopping local and supporting other veteran-owned small businesses whenever possible.

Comments

comments