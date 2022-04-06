Movers & Shakers 4/5/2022

Stacey Gibbins and Megan Ahleman

Northwest Association for Blind Athletes (NWABA) announced recently that Stacey Gibbins has been promoted to vice president, Programs & Services, and Megan Ahleman has been promoted to program manager, Sports Outreach.

“As we enter year two of our three-year strategic growth plan, Northwest Association for Blind Athletes is preparing for significant growth of our mission and programs. I am looking forward to partnering with Stacey and Megan in their new roles to continue to grow and transform our programs to improve the quality of life for more children, youth and adults who are blind or visually impaired,” said Billy Henry, Founder, president & CEO, Northwest Association for Blind Athletes.

As vice president, Programs & Services, Gibbins will have an expanded focus on achieving strategic growth for overall programs and services, deepening mission impact and leading the programs team to continually provide best in class service delivery. Ahleman is being promoted from program coordinator to program manager, Sports Outreach and will have an expanded focus on driving overall programmatic growth of our Sports Outreach Program across the region.