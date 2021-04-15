Movers & Shakers 4/15/2021

RACHEL WHITE

The Southwest Washington Contractors Association recently announced that Rachel White joined their staff as their administrator and Plan Center specialist.



White brings a strong background in association administration and organization. She will be spearheading the SWCA Plan Center operations.

“My goal is to streamline our Plan Center operations and ensure that we have relevant plans available for our members,” said White.

The SWCA Plan Center provides electronic access to area project plans. With plans being uploaded daily, the Plan Center enables SWCA members to be more efficient in their bidding and contracting efforts. Non-members and members are welcome to contact White to experience a free two-week trial of the plan center.



“The board is excited to have Rachel join our team,” said Chrissy Lyons, Board president. “Her enthusiasm for the Plan Center will allow us to continuously improve on this member benefit. The SWCA is celebrating its 75-year birthday in 2021 and we are looking forward to summer events like the SWCA Classic Cup Golf Tournament presented by Cal Portland.”

JUSTIN WOOD

The Building Industry Association of Clark County (BIA) recently announced the promotion of Justin Wood from membership program coordinator to government affairs coordinator.

Wood has been on staff at the BIA for one and a half years, originally hired as membership assistant and recently promoted to membership program coordinator. He’s a graduate of Camas High School and graduated with honors from Washington State University with a bachelor’s degree in Public Affairs. He has worked in both the private and public sectors, including the Washington State Legislative internship and administrator for the Responsible Growth Forum (RGF.)

BIA’s Executive Director Avaly Scarpelli describes Justin as dependable, analytical and eager to learn; all great qualities needed for success in this role.

“The BIA is excited to offer this promotion to Justin and we know that he will continue to build the momentum of our Government Affairs department,” Scarpelli said. “We are excited to see what he will accomplish in collaboration with our members.”

Justin Wood can be reached at justin@biaofclarkcounty.org or 360-694-0933.

Comments

comments