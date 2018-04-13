Movers & Shakers 4/13/2018

NICHOLE ADAMS AND HOLLIE DAVIS FRICK

PeaceHealth recently unveiled its system-wide Mission and Values Award recipients.

Among the more than 16,000 caregivers across PeaceHealth, two caregivers from Vancouver were selected for this special honor from a group of 46 people who were recognized during celebrations held in each PeaceHealth community in January.

Those two recipients are Nichole Adams, RN, a labor and delivery nurse at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver; and Hollie Davis Frick, assistant general counsel at the System Services Center in Vancouver.

Adams was the Overall Mission & Values recipient and Davis Frick was the Social Justice Award Recipient.

The mother of a child with Down syndrome, Adams was inspired to provide comfort to other families facing similar situations and help to ease their feelings of isolation and fear. She personally delivers a “Buddy Basket” to these special families and shares her own story, answers questions, provides details about helpful resources and offers reassurance.

With compassion and commitment, Davis Frick has dedicated substantial time toward assisting PeaceHealth’s caregivers who are immigrants, and those who have Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) status. She also works diligently to help create a hospitable environment that is welcoming and inclusive of the diverse populations in PeaceHealth communities.

These caregivers were honored on April 4 during a special dinner event held at the PeaceHealth System Services Center in Vancouver.

The annual PeaceHealth Mission and Values Awards recognize inspiring caregivers who are living PeaceHealth’s Mission and Core Values of Social Justice, Stewardship, Respect and Collaboration, every day.

RUDY CARRASCO

The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust recently announced that Rudy Carrasco, a 29-year veteran of nonprofit and community service, will join their team as their newest program director. A Stanford University graduate, Carrasco brings extensive experience working in education, economic and leadership development through his professional and volunteer roles.

“We are excited to have Rudy bring his wealth of experiences and insights as we seek to serve the nonprofit community across the Pacific Northwest,” said Steve Moore, executive director of the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust. “We know that his hands-on leadership and experience with such a wide variety of projects – from job creation and career training to business development to youth education – serving diverse populations will be an asset for our constituents and he will bring a valuable perspective to our work.”

A national leader in community development, Carrasco has excelled in collaboration, innovative gatherings and creative community engagement. A dedicated community servant, he has volunteered with several organizations, including serving on the World Vision US board and the Christian Community Development Association board, outside of his primary occupation.

A gifted author with more than 100 published articles to his credit and frequent keynote speaker, Carrasco has a unique talent for connecting and engaging stakeholders in productive conversations and helping communicate the most effective and efficient ways to addresses serious challenges.

