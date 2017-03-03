Movers & Shakers 3/3/2017

CHRISTIAN KORTA

Vancouver-based LSW Architects has added Christian Korta to its architectural design team.

In his new role, with a focus on conceptual ideation, high-energy team cultivation and communication, Korta will support various projects within LSW, collaboratively providing innovative design solutions within community-oriented projects. Korta joins LSW after graduating with a master of architecture degree from Washington University in St. Louis. During his college years he held several architectural internships around the country, giving him experience through all stages of design in higher education, master planning, housing and civic projects.

PATRICIA YOUNG

Johnson Bixby, a financial planning firm with offices in Vancouver and Longview, has hired Patricia Young as a planning associate.

In her role at Johnson Bixby, Young will assist owner Heidi Johnson Bixby with client service support. Previously, Young worked at Oregon State University in the human resources department where she learned about retirement benefits and federal compliance. She earned her master’s degree in business administration at Oregon State University.

MICHELE RUDI

Salmon Creek Hospital Foundation has appointed Michele Rudi to its Board of Trustees. The Foundation advocates and raises funds for Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center. Rudi is a partner in Bull Run Distillery in Portland and owner of Triple Diamond Investments, which owns the Centurion Building in Vancouver. She received a bachelor’s degree in food and nutrition management, with a minor in marketing, from Southern Illinois University Carbondale. A certified tennis instructor, Rudi is also co-president of the Vancouver Tennis Center Foundation (VTCF).

KATE ROOSE

The Free Clinic of Southwest Washington has hired Kate Roose as program manager. In her new role, Roose will oversee medical clinic operations, health screenings, dispensary services, client navigation services and the clinic’s project access specialty referral program.

Roose has volunteered in the clinic’s medical program since 2014. She completed her associate degree in nursing at Clark College and is a Registered Nurse.

She is now studying to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Washington State University Vancouver.

Comments

comments