Movers & Shakers 3/5/2021

CHAD MARTING

Chad Marting joins Pacific Premier Bank as the 1st VP/Senior Relationship Manager, supporting business clients in the Portland, Ore., area. He brings extensive financial and banking experience to the role, and is an advocate for small businesses, having been a business owner in the past. Marting previously worked for Wells Fargo Bank in the private banking group and then subsequently in the commercial banking division, supporting clients in the Portland and Los Angeles markets.

Based in Portland, Marting joins a local Pacific Premier team dedicated to supporting business clients with customized loan and deposit services. Through an organized and consultative approach, he will specialize in serving professional service companies, commercial and industrial businesses, and nonprofit organizations in the region.

“Chad is a wonderful new addition to our team,” says Tami Nesburg, SVP/Director of Commercial Banking. “He will continue to focus on supporting his business clients in a collaborative and supportive way with his many business partners within Pacific Premier Bank.”

Marting is passionate about community outreach and has served on the boards of Children’s Bureau and Kicking It Together (with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles). He is currently involved in many nonprofits in Oregon, including Ronald McDonald House, Meals on Wheels People, Hands on Greater Portland and more.

