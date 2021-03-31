Movers & Shakers 3/31/2021

MACKENZIE BROOM-PETERSON

Local no-kill nonprofit cat shelter Furry Friends recently added their first ever employee, Mackenzie Broom-Peterson. The organization has been in operation for 22 years and has been run entirely by volunteers. Broom-Peterson has taken on the duties of lead medical director and will work part time. She has been a veterinary nurse for the last eight years and is studying for her technician license and certification in emergency medicine. She will oversee the health care of the cats and coordinate/supervise the medical team.

Broom-Peterson says this about herself: “When I’m not working with pets, I’m at home with my own. I have seven cats and one dog who acts like a cat because that’s all she’s known. I also love books, traveling and kayaking whenever I have the time. I started volunteering for Furry Friends back in early November 2020 as a foster parent. I usually helped the more critical kitties; it’s been so cool helping this organization!”

DOUG KOEKKOEK

PeaceHealth recently announced that Doug Koekkoek, MD, will join PeaceHealth as chief physician executive.

In this role, Koekkoek will lead clinical care integration and grow existing and new partnerships to improve quality of care and outcomes. Under Koekkoek’s leadership the structure and standards to engage physicians across the health system will be developed and implemented in order to unify PeaceHealth’s clinical care practices.

This will also provide the standard to which community providers are held. The chief physician executive will serve as the primary physician expert for the health system internally and externally, providing medical oversight for PeaceHealth’s growing range of physician relationships.

“Grounded in an immensely rich history and Mission, while also evolving to meet the needs of the communities – this is an exciting time at PeaceHealth,” said Koekkoek. “I’m thrilled to serve and engage with providers, focusing on excellence in clinical practices.”

An accomplished clinical executive, Koekkoek has spent his career serving Providence Health and Services, most recently as the system chief medical officer for the Physician Enterprise. The Physician Enterprise encompasses more than 900 clinics and more than 9,000 physicians and advanced practice clinicians across the seven states where Providence operates.

Koekkoek earned his MD from Oregon Health & Science University. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Oregon. Before transitioning to leadership roles, Koekkoek spent more than 20 years serving the Portland-metro area as a physician. A father of three grown boys and husband to wife, Lisa, Doug loves to cycle, run, ski (both snow and water) and hike.

Koekkoek will be based at PeaceHealth’s system office in Vancouver, Wash. He will officially join the organization on April 19, 2021.

DAVID THOMPSON

Miller Nash Graham & Dunn LLP is pleased to welcome attorney David Thompson to the firm’s Portland office. Thompson joins the firm’s leading cannabis industry team, assisting cannabis companies, from start-ups to market leaders, throughout the Pacific Northwest. Before joining Miller Nash, Thompson served as general counsel for two large cannabis and CBD companies where he handled a variety of complex issues, including regulatory compliance, government affairs, licensing, employment matters, endorsement contracts, investor relations, supply chain, real estate and construction.

“David’s in-house and industry experience will be a terrific addition to our team,” said Christine Masse, Miller Nash’s cannabis industry team leader. “His commitment to the Oregon business community and first-hand experience guiding companies in an industry that is experiencing explosive growth and regulatory pressure will be a tremendous asset for our clients.”

Thompson advises both start-up and established cannabis and related companies operating in a highly regulated industry, providing them with a full range of business, employment and regulatory support. He also has experience managing rapidly growing human resource teams while maintaining a positive company culture.

Prior to his experience as general counsel in the cannabis industry, Thompson served as general counsel and chief operating officer of the Portland Business Alliance, Oregon’s largest business association, negotiating and managing the association’s contracts, corporate compliance, risk management, revenue, litigation management, as well as directing both business advocacy programs and political action committees. Furthermore, Thompson spent seven years in private practice as an employment law attorney in Portland.

Throughout the years, Thompson has demonstrated his commitment to the community by serving on numerous community boards. Currently, he serves as chair and a founding member of the Morrison Child and Family Services Foundation. Thompson received his bachelor’s degrees from Santa Clara University before earning his law degree at Santa Clara University School of Law. He also holds an M.B.A. from the University of Oregon in business administration.

