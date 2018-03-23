Movers & Shakers 3/23/2018

ROSEMARY ARRUDA COOKE

ilani, a premier gaming and entertainment destination in Southwest Washington, has named Rosemary Arruda Cooke as the director of sales and marketing for its Meeting & Entertainment Center.

Slated to open April 1, the new 30,000-square-foot facility is expected to host groups and conventions from around the region, as well as entertain audiences of up to 2,500 with various national touring acts, and Arruda Cooke will be instrumental in growing bookings and ensuring a superior experience for all guests.

Arruda Cooke offers more than 25 years of experience in destination and hospitality sales and marketing in the Pacific Northwest. Her deep understanding of the regional market will enhance her leadership and management of the sales and marketing team as well as contribute to business development opportunities. She will provide oversight to the catering sales and convention team while working collaboratively with departments across ilani to ensure sales plans are well aligned with organizational goals and priorities.

Arruda Cooke joins ilani from Visit Vancouver USA, the destination marketing organization (DMO) for Vancouver, Wash., where she enjoyed a nearly decade-long tenure and served as the director of business development. Working in partnership with various entities, Arruda Cooke was adept at implementing and exceeding strategic and fiscal objectives for the DMO. Additionally, she gained considerable sales experience at Residence Inn by Marriott and The Heathman Lodge, both in Vancouver. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in communications from Western Washington University.

An active member of her community and industry, Arruda Cooke is a past board member of the PNW Society of Governing Meeting Professionals, Fair Site Management Group/Clark County and Camas-Washougal Chamber of Commerce. Currently, she serves as a board member and tournament director for the Camas Booster Club.

STEVEN PLAMBECK

Riverview Bancorp Inc., the holding company for Riverview Community Bank, recently announced the promotion of Steven Plambeck to executive vice president and chief lending officer. In his new capacity, Plambeck will oversee the management and development of the commercial banking teams and all related lending products. Plambeck succeeds Richard Michalek who retired in January.

Plambeck has been senior vice president and commercial team leader for the Oregon market since April 2016. Previously, he served as medical banking director for the Bank since 2011. He has more than 30 years of banking experience, including serving as director of corporate banking at Sterling Savings Bank and senior relationship manager at U.S. Bank.

He currently serves as a board member for the Providence St. Vincent Medical Foundation, Providence St. Vincent Heart and Vascular Institute and the Providence St. Vincent Brain Institute. Plambeck also served as past chair and board member for Junior Achievement. A University of Wyoming alumnus, Plambeck is also a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School and the National Commercial Lending School.

