Movers & Shakers 3/20/2023

Identity Clark County appoints Ben Campbell Director

The business leaders group Identity Clark County has elected Ben Campbell, publisher of The Columbian newspaper, to its board of directors.

Mr. Campbell is a fourth-generation family owner of The Columbian, one of the largest remaining independently owned newspapers in the United States. The Columbian has been owned by the Campbell family since 1921 and was founded in 1890.

Mr. Campbell has a bachelor of arts degree from Washington State University and graduated from Mountain View High School. He also serves on the executive board of the Northwest Association of Blind Athletes. He and wife Emily live in Vancouver and have two sons.

“It’s exciting to see the energy in this community and I’m looking forward to contributing to its growth while supplying quality local journalism to inform people who live here,” said Mr. Campbell.

Mr. Campbell’s father Scott Campbell is an emeritus director for the organization, an honorary title he earned in 2018 after having served on the group’s board of directors for 18 years.

Identity Clark County is a 30-year-old nonprofit business advocacy organization comprised of about 100 influential business leaders who together strive to build a better community. The privately funded organization maintains an office in Vancouver and a lobbying presence in Olympia. More information is at www.iccbusiness.org.