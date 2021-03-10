Movers & Shakers 3/10/2021

DAVE ERICKSEN

Umpqua Bank, a subsidiary of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ), announced recently the addition of Dave Ericksen to its Pacific Northwest (PNW) middle market banking leadership team as senior vice president and middle market director. Recognized as one of the PNW region’s leading corporate bankers, Ericksen strengthens Umpqua’s capacity to support the growth and evolution of the region’s large middle market companies.

According to Richard Cabrera, EVP and head of Umpqua’s middle market banking division, Ericksen’s hire is part of Umpqua’s strategy to recruit top bankers and market leaders across its West Coast footprint to expand access to the sophisticated expertise needed by complex, high-growth enterprises, particularly during a period of continued economic uncertainty.

“Businesses have persevered through tremendous disruption and many have adapted in ways that position them for growth as the economy stabilizes. A trusted, capable banking partner has never been more critical to their continued success,” said Cabrera. “Dave brings uncommon expertise and skill to our team of bankers and his addition illustrates the high priority Umpqua has placed on helping our customers gain a competitive advantage through periods of both economic expansion and contraction.”

Before joining Umpqua, Ericksen contributed to the success of US Bank and Key Bank over his more than 25 years in banking. Most recently, he served as an enterprise banker at Key Bank, where he successfully helped drive that institution’s growth in a variety of key sectors, including health care, metals & recycling, and food and beverage, among others.

“Dave is a highly regarded banker with long-standing connections to our region’s industries, economy and companies,” said Jonathan Dale, EVP and Pacific Northwest executive of middle market banking. “Throughout his career, Dave has established trusted relationships with middle market business owners, helping them finance growth, optimize working capital and automate cashflow. His leadership experience and forward-thinking approach to understanding a business’ vision and objectives will complement Umpqua’s high-touch client experience.”

Ericksen earned a B.B.A. in accounting & finance from Pacific Lutheran University and an Executive Leadership Certification from University of Washington. He’s also a graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School, and during his career has held licenses as a Certified Treasury Professional (CTP), an Oregon Life & Health Insurance professional and a Series 6 & 63. Ericksen currently serves on the board of Portland Opera.

JEREMY WIERSMA

iQ Credit Union recently announced that Jeremy Wiersma has joined the credit union as vice president of business services. Wiersma will lead iQ’s business services department with more than 200 years of collective experience and with a commercial loan portfolio of over $250 million. iQ’s business services team provides CRE, C&I and C&D loan products to its growing member base.

Wiersma has nearly 20 years of experience in the commercial banking, most recently serving as an AVP and commercial team leader at Gesa Credit Union in Eastern Washington. Along with his expertise in commercial lending and underwriting, Wiersma is also an experienced leader who will help continue iQ’s growth and excellence in business services.

Wiersma will be taking over the role from Ed Franks, iQ’s business services department leader for 10 years, who will be retiring from the credit union at the end of the month.

CYREENA BOSTON ASHBY

Girls Inc. of the Pacific Northwest, which serves Portland, SW Washington and Seattle, recently announced that Cyreena Boston Ashby has joined the organization as Chief Executive Officer after serving as interim executive director since summer of 2020. With 15 years of experience leading high-profile public affairs campaigns, with a focus on youth development and nonprofit work, Boston Ashby is a visionary leader with the expertise and vision needed to continue the organization’s purpose-driven mission into the future.



“We’re thrilled to welcome such a strong, smart and bold Pacific Northwest thought leader to the organization,” Julie Kearney, Board Chair of Girls Inc. of the Pacific Northwest, said. “As systemic racial injustice, social unrest and the pandemic upended our world, Cyreena provided critical leadership to enhance our ability to meet the changing needs of Girls Inc. youth.”



In her new role, Boston Ashby will lead the organization’s efforts to advocate and provide support for youth in the PNW who may be dealing with the effects of 2020 for years to come, particularly with learning loss. Shifting to remote learning has been difficult for students, teachers and parents, and support will be needed to get youth back on track with curriculums.



“This is an incredible time for youth in our country and we need their resilience and ideas more than ever,” Boston Ashby said. “I am thrilled to be part of writing the next chapter of an organization that leads with evidence-based research to empower young women to create the future they want.”



Boston Ashby grew up in Portland, raised in a family focused on social justice and business leadership. She is a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy, Portland’s single-sex school for young women, and an alumna of Spelman College, a Historical Black College for Women in Atlanta, Georgia. Her career includes over 15 years in public affairs, including a focus on youth development and non-profit work. Boston Ashby was the first director of the Portland African American Leadership Forum, Imagine Black and led the Oregon Public Health Institute as CEO. Most recently, Boston Ashby has co-directed the Oregon office of D.C.-based Hilltop Public Solutions where she was a Partner providing strategic solutions for non-profit and private sector clientele.



After sun setting the long standing Power of the Purse event last year, Girls Inc. of the Pacific Northwest is moving quickly into a new era with the inaugural Strong Smart Bold Brunch on April 23. The virtual fundraising event will be Boston Ashby’s first in her new role and will raise capital for after-school programming and experiences that will benefit youth across the PNW.



“I am proud to be a part of Girls Inc. at such a pivotal time,” Boston Ashby said. “We are here and ready to do the work to raise up all young women in the Pacific Northwest so they can someday lead us.”

MIKE REARDON

The Area Agency on Aging & Disabilities of Southwest Washington (AAADSW), a multi-service public agency providing information and resources on programs and services for seniors, adults with disabilities and caregivers, has promoted Mike Reardon to executive director. An agency veteran, Reardon brings more than 20 years of experience to his new role. He replaces David Kelly, who retired on Dec. 31.

The Southwest Washington agency works as a client advocate, partnering with local and regional organizations, county governments and healthcare providers to offer seniors and adults with disabilities information and resources, access to free or low-cost programs and services, and support and respite opportunities for families and caregivers. In his latest role as community services manager, Reardon oversaw the expansion of AAADSW’s program offerings from 15 to more than 30, as well as the Agency’s 18-member Advisory Council. As executive director, Reardon looks to expand the work of the organization, to up level the brand, and break down barriers to access of care and services.

“I am excited for my new position and the opportunity to build on the tremendous work done by Dave Kelly,” said Reardon. “I am passionate about transforming ideas into action and collaborating with partner organizations to significantly improve the health and well-being of the people we serve. We recognize the positive impact AAADSW has on the lives of vulnerable populations and we look forward to further expanding our programs, in addition to the number of people we support.”

Reardon’s vision is for AAADSW to be the go-to for all things concerning seniors, disabled adults, and caregivers throughout the agency’s service areas including Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Skamania and Wahkiakum counties in Southwest Washington.

TEMPLE LENTZ

The Area Agency on Aging & Disabilities of Southwest Washington (AAADSW), a multi-service public agency providing information and resources on programs and services for seniors, adults with disabilities and caregivers, announced that Temple Lentz, Clark County councilor, joined the Advisory Board this past January 2021.

Lentz was elected to the County Council in November 2018 and took office Jan. 2, 2019.

With a background in nonprofit management and private sector marketing and communications, Lentz is also an active volunteer and board member with many local nonprofits. Prior to her election to council, she served as Chair of the Clark County Commission on Aging and was Secretary of the Board of Freeholders, which drafted the county’s home rule charter. In addition to county boards and commissions, Lentz is also a member of the state’s Freight Mobility Strategic Investment Board.

Lentz was a member of the Leadership Clark County class of 2009. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Chicago and a master’s degree in organizational leadership.

“I am honored that Temple chose to join our board to help improve the health of vulnerable populations in our community. We look forward to utilizing her ample experience as an advocate for aging adults and serving nonprofit organizations. Together, we hope to bring more awareness to the populations we serve in SW Washington, making services and programs more accessible to those who need them most,” said Mike Reardon, executive director.

PATRICK GINN

The business leaders group Identity Clark County has elected Patrick Ginn to its Board of Directors.

Ginn is CEO of Ginn Group, a fully integrated residential developer based in Vancouver. The company has been recognized each of the past three years by Inc. Magazine as one of the nation’s 5,000 fastest growing, privately owned companies. Ginn Group has successfully developed 65 communities encompassing more than 3,000 housing units, with another 14 residential development projects underway, and plans to construct 700 multi- and single-family housing units in the next three years.

Ginn recently formed Ginn Gives, a philanthropic organization that receives a minimum of 10% of Ginn Group’s profits. These funds, along with the expertise of Ginn Group, will be leveraged to build a long-term, affordable housing portfolio that will generate its own cash flow to be invested in future affordable housing projects and given back to the local community through charitable donations. Ginn is board chair of the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Washington and a director of the Clark College Foundation where he will become chair in 2023. He has an MBA from the University of Oregon and a business degree from Golden Gate University.

DEE SANDERS, KATIE LOUIS, NICKY FERGUSON AND MARQUES GILES

Share has welcomed a change in staff leadership with the retirement of Dee Sanders, the promotions of Katie Louis and Nicky Ferguson and the hiring of Marques Giles.

Dee Sanders officially retired as director of the Affordable Housing and Stability program on Feb. 26.

“Dee has been a compassionate and stalwart advocate for access to affordable housing for the past 18 years, building relationships – and friendships – with numerous people across social service and government agencies. With her experience and natural leadership, I always knew she would excel in her job, where she opened the doors of homes to thousands of families and individuals right here in Clark County. It wasn’t just her ability to rise to the challenge of the daily tasks of the job, but the heart and compassion she brought each and every day,” said Diane McWithey, executive director.

Sanders was hired at Share in 2003 as a part-time shelter staff member. She was promoted in 2004 to a full-time case manager with the ASPIRE program (now called the Affordable Housing and Stability program) and again in 2006 to the program director, where she served until her retirement in February 2021.

Under Sanders’ leadership, what is now called Share’s Affordable Housing & Stability program experienced more than a decade of tremendous and continuous growth: from three staff members to 10, from serving 30 households each month to 400-plus households each month, from a budget of $862,800 to $6.9 million in 2020 (more than half of which were funds for COVID eviction prevention). The program is a coordinated system for providing case management, housing and connection to a vast resource education for employment training, family counseling, debt reduction, budgeting, drug/alcohol abuse, domestic violence, counseling, mental health, education, parenting, life skills, childcare referral and transportation.

Last August, when the federally funded Emergency Rent Assistance Program (ERAP) was launched, Share stepped up to help local households with the application process for rent assistance for up to three months of past, present or future rent. Sanders and her staff oversaw this challenge, quickly hiring, training and supporting additional qualified and competent staff, and distributing $3.25 million dollars in just four months. Those funds helped 853 households to stay in their homes – single mothers and fathers with children, senior citizens, veterans, multi-generational families and more.

Katie Louis was promoted to replace Sanders as the director of the Affordable Housing and Stability program. Louis has worked at Share for the past seven years, beginning as a part-time case manager at Share Homestead, then promoted twice, first to assistant supervising director of Family Shelters, and then to director of Share House (now called director of Collaborative Housing program), a position she held for the past five years, where she oversaw the daily operations of Share House, in addition to supervising the Hot Meals program, as well as both the family and single men shelters through the Winter Hospitality Overflow program.

Marques Giles was hired to replace Louis as the director of the Collaborative Housing program. Giles recently moved back to the Portland area from Arizona, where he managed a 400-bed shelter. Previous employment also included Morrison Child and Family Services, Black Culture Competency Access, Human Solutions in Portland and MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility.

Nicky Ferguson was promoted as the director of Family Pathways program where she will oversee the daily operations of Share Homestead and Share Orchards Inn, both of which are shelters for families and single women. Ferguson was promoted from her role as Lead Engagement Specialist for Share’s family shelters, a position she held since 2020.

Comments

comments