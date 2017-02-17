Movers & Shakers 2/17/2017

BRIAN GARISH

Banfield Pet Hospital has named Brian Garish as the company’s president, overseeing the organization’s more than 975 hospitals and 16,000 associates.

Succeeding former CEO and President Vincent Bradley, Garish brings more than 20 years of leadership experience building and inspiring diverse, engaged and successful teams. An accomplished strategist and leader, his vision and expertise in team building and business performance have driven notable growth in the healthcare industry.

Garish joined Banfield in 2015 as senior vice president of operations and COO, where he oversaw the operations support, new-hospital openings, real estate, facilities and construction teams.

The Vancouver-headquartered company said that Barish’s vision for Banfield is grounded in past leadership of hospital operations, company growth and corporate partnerships. Together with the organization’s leadership team, he aims to further strengthen the company’s culture and quality of care – and maximize business success.

Garish also serves on the board of the Banfield Foundation, Banfield’s nonprofit committed to improving the well-being of pets and communities.

LEIGH TAPANI

Identity Clark County has appointed Leigh Tapani of Tapani, Inc. to its Board of Directors.

Tapani is president of Tapani Inc., a family-owned construction company operating from Battle Ground since 1983. The company’s diversified work centers on general contracting, site development, roads, structural concrete, highway construction and environmental remediation.

Mr. Tapani started work with Tapani Inc. after completing his education in the Battle Ground School District in 1991. In 2009, he was promoted to president of the company and currently serves in that role. He also serves on the Association of General Contractors of Oregon health board and is involved in various areas of the construction industry.

Identity Clark County is a 24-year-old privately-funded business organization comprised of business leaders who seek to build a stronger community. The organization has about 70 investors, with an office in Vancouver and a government relations presence in Olympia.

SUSAN BRUECHNER

Vancouver-headquartered PeaceHealth recently promoted Susan Bruechner to senior vice president and chief human resources officer.

Bruechner previously served as system vice president, human resources operations at PeaceHealth. In her new role, she will oversee PeaceHealth’s people strategies, ensuring an inclusive and welcoming culture reflective of the PeaceHealth mission and values.

In her three years as system vice president, human resources operations, Bruechner led all HR operations and strategies – successfully driving transformational change within human resources and across the broader organization. She brings more than 20 years of HR experience. Prior to joining PeaceHealth in 2013, Bruechner spent nearly eight years in management roles of increasing responsibility at investment firm Goldman Sachs, where she eventually led the HR operations function for the firm’s multi-national commercial real estate division. In her new role, Bruechner will report directly to Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Carol Aaron.

An active member of the community, Bruechner volunteers at and supports numerous local and national organizations including the Oregon Humane Society, Clark County and Oregon Food Banks, DoveLewis, the Madeleine Parish and School, Human Rights Campaign and the ASPCA.

